Video

Danny Boyle tells the Hollywood Reporter of his love for Norfolk town

Film director Danny Boyle, right, speaks to the 6000 extras on Gorleston beach during filming, introducing two actors, Himesh Patel, the singer, and his manager played by Joel Fry (in green). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Film director Danny Boyle has raised the profile of a small Norfolk town by revealing his affection for the place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 6000 extras on Gorleston beach enjoying the music during filming by Danny Boyle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The 6000 extras on Gorleston beach enjoying the music during filming by Danny Boyle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In an interview with American entertainment magazine the Hollywood Reporter the director of upcoming Beatles-inspired film Yesterday has said his favourite day on set was when filming in Gorleston.

The movie, a musical comedy, was filmed across East Anglia last year and scenes shot on Gorleston beach had 6,000 extras singing along to some of the Fab Four's greatest songs.

Mr Boyle told the magazine: “There's a little town, it's called Gorleston, and it's below and very much in the shadow of a more famous town called Great Yarmouth, which is a seaside town.

“[Gorleston] is where we did the concert on the rooftop - the 'Help!' song.

“We'd been filming around the town quite a bit and we tried to establish good relationships.

“It's a little bit of a forgotten town with a beautiful beach and lovely people.

“About 6,000 of them turned up on the day for free.

“We didn't have anything to offer them other than water.

An aerial view of Gorleston beach, earlier in the day as crowds start arriving Photo: Mike Page An aerial view of Gorleston beach, earlier in the day as crowds start arriving Photo: Mike Page

“We couldn't feed them.

“We don't know if it's a world record, but it's definitely a British record for largest number of extras ever in a film.

“They turned up and when they heard this punk version of 'Help!' on the rooftop played by Himesh, and they just went mad.

“You can't buy that stuff.”

6000 extras on Gorleston beach for filming by Danny Boyle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY 6000 extras on Gorleston beach for filming by Danny Boyle. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The film is released on June 28.

You may also want to watch: