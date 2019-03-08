Danny Boyle tells the Hollywood Reporter of his love for Norfolk town
PUBLISHED: 10:57 01 May 2019
Film director Danny Boyle has raised the profile of a small Norfolk town by revealing his affection for the place.
In an interview with American entertainment magazine the Hollywood Reporter the director of upcoming Beatles-inspired film Yesterday has said his favourite day on set was when filming in Gorleston.
The movie, a musical comedy, was filmed across East Anglia last year and scenes shot on Gorleston beach had 6,000 extras singing along to some of the Fab Four's greatest songs.
Mr Boyle told the magazine: “There's a little town, it's called Gorleston, and it's below and very much in the shadow of a more famous town called Great Yarmouth, which is a seaside town.
“[Gorleston] is where we did the concert on the rooftop - the 'Help!' song.
“We'd been filming around the town quite a bit and we tried to establish good relationships.
“It's a little bit of a forgotten town with a beautiful beach and lovely people.
“About 6,000 of them turned up on the day for free.
“We didn't have anything to offer them other than water.
“We couldn't feed them.
“We don't know if it's a world record, but it's definitely a British record for largest number of extras ever in a film.
“They turned up and when they heard this punk version of 'Help!' on the rooftop played by Himesh, and they just went mad.
“You can't buy that stuff.”
The film is released on June 28.
