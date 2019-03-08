Yesterday movie fan's delight over invite to take tea with writer Richard Curtis

Dawn Walker from Seattle has seized the day travelling to Gorleston's Pier Hotel on a whim after seeing it in the Danny Boyle/Richard Curtis rom-com Yesterday. She celebrated her 50th birthday there this week Picture: Dawn Walker Dawn Walker

The story of a woman's 5,000 mile trip to Gorleston's Pier Hotel because of the film Yesterday has taken a heartwarming twist - with an invite to take tea with the film's writer.

Screenwriter Richard Curtis, and his wife Emma Freud at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Screenwriter Richard Curtis, and his wife Emma Freud at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Dawn Walker travelled to the seaside gem from her home in Seattle on a whim after she saw the landmark building on the silver screen.

Having already taken time off to celebrate her milestone 50th birthday she decided to strike out and do something "out of character" as she entered her sixth decade, and hopped on a flight.

Now the married mum-of-two is set to chink teacups with the film's writer Richard Curtis at his Suffolk home with his girlfriend and associate producer Emma Freud who read the story and tweeted an invite.

The tweet said: "Hi Dawn, are you around near Gorleston tomorrow afternoon? Fancy a cup of tea with the man who wrote Yesterday?"

People on Twitter were quick to hail the lovely gesture, one woman saying: "This has literally made my day."

Director Danny Boyle, left, with writer Richard Curtis and his wife Emma Freud, and actor Kate McKinnon at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Director Danny Boyle, left, with writer Richard Curtis and his wife Emma Freud, and actor Kate McKinnon at the Gorleston Palace cinema for the local premiere of the film Yesterday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And after making some arrangements Mrs Walker confirmed she had accepted the generous offer.

"I am having the best birthday ever," she said.

"I cannot tell you how excited I am.

"It is just so outside my realm of understanding. When I get back to The States I am going to have to process all of this.

"Some day someone will write my life story and it will be like Forrest Gump - so many adventures.

"It's just hilarious, it is so improbable. I'm just speechless."

Mrs Walker said that despite being star struck there would be some common ground as both she and Ms Freud have children.

"It is a pretty cool way to start off my fifties," she added.

"I feel pretty easy about it, humans are humans.

"I have read that she (Emma Freud) has four kids so we can talk about that.

"I never imagined anything like this would happen. Had I stayed at home I would probably be cleaning out my drawers."

Mrs Walker last visited the UK 20 years ago with her mother.

On that occasion, in an echo of what was to come, they went to the cinema to see the romantic comedy Notting Hill, famously from the pen of Richard Curtis, one of Britain's most successful comedy screenwriters.

Pier Hotel owner Ian Scott has offered to take her the 25 miles to Walberswick.