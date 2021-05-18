Yoga is back as restrictions are eased

Published: 6:00 PM May 18, 2021

Samballa's Nathan Gray is a highly-trained international yoga instructor. He believes yoga should be fun and enjoyable to all levels and abilities. - Credit: Samballa Yoga

People of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston are invited to join in with yoga and relaxation classes which are available again now that the town is in step three of the roadmap out of lockdown.

Samballa Yoga will be holding yoga and relaxation classes at Top Body gym in Gorleston every Wednesday at 10am, and another one at 11.15am (which is currently fully-booked).

Samballa manager, Nathan Gray said: "It's very exciting to be able to introduce people to yoga again. Yoga is very beneficial to the mind as well as the body, and after such a long period away, it is very much needed.

"Yoga is more than just stretching, although regular attendance will improve your flexibility.

"In our classes you will get the benefits of years of research into how the body works and how it can be improved upon, for more agility, strength and co-ordination, less stress and anxiety, improved moods, wellbeing and focus, for a more fully functional body and a calmer, more adaptable mind."

Deep breathing and some of the yoga postures help to stimulate natural feel-good chemicals to improve our mood and outlook. - Credit: Samballa Yoga

You may also want to watch:

These sessions begin on May 19 and are £7.50 each, and booking is essential.

There are also beginners classes available every Thursday, from May 20, for four weeks from 6pm at Top Body Gym, Gorleston.

"This weekly class will introduce you to the basics of yoga," Mr Gray said.

"We offer lots of variations, so you can work at the level that suits you.

"Come along and see how you can benefit from attending regular yoga classes which will leave your body feeling more supple and strong, and your mind more focussed and relaxed."

The postures are designed to not only release built up waste and toxins within the muscles and other tissues of the body, but they also encourage circulation and nourishment to the internal organs. - Credit: Samballa Yoga

Booking essential for these sessions, and will cost £30 for the full course.

All Covid19 Guidelines are in place to ensure your safety.

Please bring your own Yoga mat if possible.

Mr Gray is a fully qualified and a highly experienced international yoga teacher. He is able to adapt each yoga pose to suit every individual, regardless of age, size or ability.

Samballa will also be hosting many day-long taster sessions so people can find a style which suits them.

The company will also be hosting a weekend retreat focusing on yoga, pilates and meditation at Swallow Park, Belton. For more information, please visit the Samballa website.