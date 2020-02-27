Search

Sink hole opens up in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 13:46 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 27 February 2020

A sink hole has opened up in York Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

An area the size of "a parked car" has been cordoned off due to a sink hole.

The hole in York Road is around 4ft wide and has opened up at the seafront end of the street close to St John's Church.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said it was aware and that the road remained open.

An area described by the council as being the size of a parked car has been cordoned off with cones and barriers.

The spokesman said Anglian Water had been contacted because the authority didn't know what had caused the road surface to collapse.

"They are looking into it and if it's something they can deal with they will, and if not we will," he said.

It comes just days after Baker Street in Gorleston was closed due to safety concerns because of a sink hole that is also under investigation.

Both sinkholes were just a few feet across and probably caused by water erosion, with the road surface unable to support its own weight and collapsing to reveal the cavern beneath.

