Neighbours describe 'screams and blood' after man attacked with iron bar

York Road in Great Yarmouth where police say a man was attacked with an iron bar in the early hours of the morning on February 5 Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Neighbours have told of hearing screams and seeing a man run into the road with blood pouring from his head following an early hours attack in Great Yarmouth.

Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in York Road by a group of up to five others in the communal area of an HMO. The group may have used a white vehicle Picture: Liz Coates Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in York Road by a group of up to five others in the communal area of an HMO. The group may have used a white vehicle Picture: Liz Coates

Police were called to a house of multiple occupation (HMO) in York Road shortly after 3am on Wednesday February 5 to reports a man had been assaulted with an iron bar in what looked to be a case of mistaken identity.

They say the incident involved a group of up to five people in a communal area of the house where the man in his 40s was hit by an iron bar.

People living nearby say they had officers on their doorsteps "first thing" on Thursday morning and that the house was taped off.

One man said he believed the property contained individually rented rooms.

He said a member of his household had heard screaming in the night and looked out of the window to see a man running away with blood pouring from his head.

He described it as "a nasty attack" and believed the victim had since returned to his home heavily bandaged.

A woman who had lived in the area since 1985 said she was stunned to open the door to police.

She said she was "shocked and saddened" to hear a man had been seriously injured and said she had been worried about his condition.

She said like most people she did not know the names of any of her neighbours, and that it was best just to say hello and keep your head down.

There were always police and blue lights flying about, she added.

Another woman said there was often an incident that required a police response in the area, although she had not heard about the iron bar attack.

People said generally they felt safe in the area with none of the violence affecting their daily lives.

On Saturday (February 8) there was a heavy police presence after a stabbing in Deneside at the top of York Road which saw a man in his 30s suffer serious neck and chest injuries.

York Road runs from Deneside to the seafront and comprises mostly terraced homes some of which have been turned into flats or bedsits.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage should contact Det con Harry Devon via 101 quoting crime number 36/8720/20.