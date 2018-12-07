Search

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:42 10 December 2018

The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Archant

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Artist's impression of the Island Caf� on the Venetian Waterways site in Great Yarmouth. Picture: EdmundArtist's impression of the Island Caf� on the Venetian Waterways site in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Edmund

In its heyday the Venetian Waterways was an iconic landmark which captured the buzz and excitement of the town.

Now businesses are being given the unique opportunity to run the revamped Boating Lake and Island Café when the Waterways re-opens next spring.

As work continues on the £2.7m restoration of the Grade II seafront attraction, Great Yarmouth Borough Council is looking for either one or two operators to undertake the management of the Island Café, Boating Lake and ticket kiosk.

An operator is also needed for the ongoing gardening and maintenance of the site.

The café will seat around 20 people inside and has extra seating outside with the tenant completing the fit-out and furnishing to their requirements.

The attraction must be run and managed by an operator with a social enterprise element to their business.

Barry Coleman, chairman of the economic development committee, said: “This is a unique opportunity for an individual or organisation with a bit of imagination – and bags of enthusiasm – to become an important part of the inspirational story of this restoration project.

“They Waterways is one of the borough’s most special, historic and beloved community parks and tourist attractions.”

Interested individuals, organisations or businesses can find out more about this opportunity by visiting the council’s online portal.

The closing date to register interest is Thursday, December 13, at noon.

