All you need to know about Great Yarmouth's unique Out There Festival 2019

Scenes for previous Out There Festivals. This year's event is taking place over September 14 and 15 with multiple street circus acts, shows and performances going on over both days Picture: David Street David Street

An estimated 50,000 people are expected to descend on Great Yarmouth at the weekend to enjoy shows, street theatre, and circus acts from across the globe.

But with over 100 hours of performances, from 130 artists hailing from ten different countries it can be hard to navigate.

The festival returns to the town for the 12th time on Saturday and Sunday September 14 and 15 at various locations across the town.

Here's our guide to making the best of your visit.

What is it? The Out There Festival produced by Seachange Arts bills itself as "weird and wonderful, outrageous and outstanding" bringing some of the world's finest circus and street arts performers to the town, jointly named with Norwich as one of six circus cities.

The hub of the action is at St George's Park, but shows, performances and activities will also be staged in Trafalgar Road, the Market Place, The Drill House in York Road which is acting as the festival lounge and bar, and for the first time the Dissenter's Graveyard, next to St Nicholas Priory Primary School in the Market Place, which is usually closed to the public.

The action starts at 12 noon on both days, ending at 10.30pm on Saturday and 8pm on Sunday.

What are the highlights? The Saturday night spectacular from Generik Vapeur and Gorilla Circus is billed as a "high-octane call-to-arms for humanity's future." The procession starts from Trafalgar Road at 9pm and sees a grand piano road train, fire-powered trollies power through the streets. acrobatics, and trapeze.

The show called Thank You For Having Us is described as "irreverent, humorous and punky."

New for this year? Plenty, organisers say as they are always re-thinking the mix. This year sees a new performance area The Liberty Zone spring up in the Market Place. Inspired by the creative activities of organisations like the Extinction Rebellion it has a political agenda but remains fun and light hearted, and "gets you thinking."

How much is it? It's all free but the suggested donation is £5. Some shows are ticketed because of limits on numbers like Congregation, a mystery tour across the town with sonic spheres, 12 noon, 1,30pm, 5.30pm and 7pm both days.

Much for children? It's all family friendly but some shows and activities are aimed at younger visitors. Enter your child in a toddler race staged by Roarrace on both days 12 noon and 4.30pm, enjoy the Actual Reality Arcade from 12 noon both days, puppetry from Hikapee Theatre, 12.45pm and 3.30pm, and the "magical and quirky" My House 1.30pm and 4pm both days, as well as free craft workshops and circus skills.

Getting there and parking: People are advised to come by public transport if possible with parking at a premium as some spaces have been commandeered as performance space.

A word from the organisers - Co-ordinator Taz Jahanpour said people should have a good look at the programme and arrive early to bag their space in the audience before the show begins. "It is fun and unique, not every town has this," she said. "It is a real gift and it's all free. You get to see stuff from all over the world. Just come and enjoy it."

Most performances are on twice both days so if you miss something there should be another chance to see it.