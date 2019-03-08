The Gorleston Survey: Tell this newspaper what you think about your town

Sea fishing off Gorleston Pier. Picture : ANTONY KELLY archant 2017

As part of a new series of reports on the towns and villages in our region, this newspaper is looking into what makes Gorleston special and what needs to be improved.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Loading...

Over the next week we will be asking you, our readers, to tell us what you love about your town as well as what you think needs to be improved.

By taking our survey, you can tell us the main issues facing the town and give your opinion on where the town should go in the future.

This newspaper will also be speaking to politicians, business owners and community figures to gain a better insight into the town.

But, for the insight to be accurate and guided by the residents of the town, we need your help.

Gorleston High Street. Picture: Google Maps. Gorleston High Street. Picture: Google Maps.

Take 10 minutes out of your day to take part in our Gorleston Survey and tell us what you really think about the town.

This will not only cover the bad and the ugly, we also want to highlight the great things about the town; the community spirit, the parks, and the people that make it tick.

We want to tell the untold stories about Gorleston and underline the many positives there are to living there.

But we also want it to be an honest reflection of the views you have on the town.

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

You may also want to watch: