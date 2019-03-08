Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

The Gorleston Survey: Tell this newspaper what you think about your town

PUBLISHED: 16:27 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 26 April 2019

Sea fishing off Gorleston Pier. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Sea fishing off Gorleston Pier. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

archant 2017

As part of a new series of reports on the towns and villages in our region, this newspaper is looking into what makes Gorleston special and what needs to be improved.

Over the next week we will be asking you, our readers, to tell us what you love about your town as well as what you think needs to be improved.

By taking our survey, you can tell us the main issues facing the town and give your opinion on where the town should go in the future.

This newspaper will also be speaking to politicians, business owners and community figures to gain a better insight into the town.

But, for the insight to be accurate and guided by the residents of the town, we need your help.

Gorleston High Street. Picture: Google Maps.Gorleston High Street. Picture: Google Maps.

Take 10 minutes out of your day to take part in our Gorleston Survey and tell us what you really think about the town.

This will not only cover the bad and the ugly, we also want to highlight the great things about the town; the community spirit, the parks, and the people that make it tick.

We want to tell the untold stories about Gorleston and underline the many positives there are to living there.

But we also want it to be an honest reflection of the views you have on the town.

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De BoiseGorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

New cafe with ‘quirky’ vibe enjoys busy first day

Deja Brew, a new cafe, has opened in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston Picture: Liz Coates

Driver stopped in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Mystery surrounds closure of Norfolk restaurant

This notice has appeared outside the Jasminum Thai restaurant in Rollesby stating the premises is closing permanently. Picture: Submitted.

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

New cafe with ‘quirky’ vibe enjoys busy first day

Deja Brew, a new cafe, has opened in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston Picture: Liz Coates

Driver stopped in Great Yarmouth with insurance policy ‘due to start in a week’

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team seized a car in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, April 20. PHOTO: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

New lease of life planned for former high street bank

NatWest bank in Gorleston High Street has been bought by a nearby business Picture: Google Maps

Mystery surrounds closure of Norfolk restaurant

This notice has appeared outside the Jasminum Thai restaurant in Rollesby stating the premises is closing permanently. Picture: Submitted.

Waterways reopen as crowds bask in the sun

The re-opening of the Great Yarmouth waterways. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

The best places to eat in East Anglia - according to chefs

Eric's Fish & Chips, Thornham Picture: Root Social

The Gorleston Survey: Tell this newspaper what you think about your town

Sea fishing off Gorleston Pier. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Ed Sheeran sends message to boy with rare brain tumour

Charlie Stephenson, nine, from Martham, has a rare brain tumour but has been sent messages of support by a host of celebrities. Picture: Submitted

Medical centre with massive email backlog and lack of staff rated inadequate

The Beaches Medical Centre in Gorleston, pictured in October 2018, before it merged with Gorleston Medical Centre. It has been rated inadequate by the CQC. Picture: Google Maps.

‘It will be a big loss’ - Debenhams to close in Great Yarmouth

Debenhams in Great Yarmouth is to close next year. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists