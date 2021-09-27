Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating

Published: 4:33 PM September 27, 2021

The Regent Restaurant has addressed concerns raised by a food inspection and has re-opened after a voluntary closure. - Credit: Google maps

A restaurant was shut for two days for a deep clean after being handed a zero food hygiene rating.

Inspectors from Great Yarmouth Borough Council visited The Regent Restaurant at Regent Road on August 19 and judged its food hygiene practices as "very poor."

The Regent is the only restaurant across Great Yarmouth to be handed a zero rating this year. - Credit: Archant

A report seen by this newspaper said there was evidence of cross contamination between raw and cooked food, inadequate temperature controls, and a "complete lack of cleaning throughout."

The inspector also noted "a number of flies and fruit flies" in the kitchen urging the owners to take adequate steps to control flies, as well as evidence of smoking on the premises.

A lack of training among staff and insufficient space between the ovens and the end of the service area was also highlighted.

The findings lead to a voluntary closure.

A spokesman for the restaurant said: "We were closed for two days for a deep clean, and now we are open again and everyone is happy."

The Regent is one of only a handful of establishments across Norfolk to receive the worst possible rating which requires urgent and immediate action.

Of Great Yarmouth's 1,129 venues eligible for a food hygiene rating two have zero, 13 have one, 11 have two, 50 have three, 174 have four, and 671 have five meaning the majority have high standards.