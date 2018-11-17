Search

Advanced search

Acle United Women 3 Norwich City Ladies 2: Birchall grabs hat-trick in dramatic cup tie

PUBLISHED: 12:43 20 November 2018

Action from Acle's match against Norwich City Ladies Picture: Brian Coombes

Action from Acle's match against Norwich City Ladies Picture: Brian Coombes

Archant

Acle United twice came from behind before an 91st-minute goal earned them a 3-2 win over Norwich City in the Norfolk Women’s Cup.

Grace Birchall, who scored all three Acle goals in their win over Norwich City Ladies Picture: Darren GilhamGrace Birchall, who scored all three Acle goals in their win over Norwich City Ladies Picture: Darren Gilham

The deadlock was broken in the 19th minute when Norwich took the lead.

Bell failed to hold a rasping shot and the ball landed at Snelling’s feet to slot home into an unguarded net. In their next attack the visitors almost doubled their lead, the woodwork preventing George from scoring and Acle clearing the danger.

Just before the half-hour mark Acle scored a deserved equaliser – Bullard, on the right, squared to Birchall on the edge of the area and Acle’s leading goal scorer fired into the far corner.

Although Norwich were having most of the possession and territorial advantage, the Acle defence stood firm as the sides went in level at the break.

Action from Acle's match against Norwich City Ladies Picture: Brian CoombesAction from Acle's match against Norwich City Ladies Picture: Brian Coombes

Most of the early pressure in the second half came from Norwich, but they rarely tested the keeper, with Acle relying on counter-attacks. The first real chance of the half fell to the hosts after Birchall was fouled just outside the area, but the set-piece was high over the bar, before a half-cleared ball by the Norwich defence was picked up by Todd, who saw her shot graze the top of the woodwork.

With just over an hour played Norwich regained the lead when Stanley’s shot from the edge of the area deceived Bell.

The visitors almost scored again with Snelling heading just wide.

A quick attack from Norwich saw Bell save well at her near post. The keeper’s long kick downfield fell to Birchall who knocked it forward then capitalised on hesitancy between a defender and the keeper to nip in and score into an empty net to once again level the score with 15 minutes remaining.

Five minutes later, Norwich had a golden chance to retake the lead, but the unmarked Snelling blazed over the bar.

The winner came when Birchall, picking up a loose ball five yards in her own half, raced through the centre of the Norwich defence and sent the keeper wrong way to complete her hat-trick and put Acle into Friday’s quarter-final draw.

Acle: Bell, Larkins, Goodfield, Scully, Pasque, Shields, Bullard, Rowland, Brister, Todd, Birchall. Subs used: Cooper, Flatt, Parker.

Norwich: Armstrong, Parker, Robson, McDonald, Diston, Daviss, Smith, Durrant, George, Stanley, Snelling. Subs used: Rogers, Pleavin, Tate

Ref: Ashley Tyne. Att: 65.

Topic Tags:

Other Great Yarmouth sport

Acle United Women 3 Norwich City Ladies 2: Birchall grabs hat-trick in dramatic cup tie

12:43 Richard Giles
Action from Acle's match against Norwich City Ladies Picture: Brian Coombes

Acle United twice came from behind before an 91st-minute goal earned them a 3-2 win over Norwich City in the Norfolk Women’s Cup.

‘I was so lost in my own head’ - Ex-Norwich City star Darren Eadie on his battle with mental health

Saturday, November 17, 2018 Jo Malone
Darren Eadie knows what it's like to think your down days will just pass. Picture Richard Kelly

Former Norwich City footballer Darren Eadie opens up about his own battles with mental health and tells men who may be struggling - talk about it.

Great Yarmouth Town 1 Woodbridge Town 2: Bloaters lose again despite taking lead

Friday, November 16, 2018
The Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League's chosen charity Blow the whistle on cancers of the oesophagus and stomach presented representative Ed Chung with a cheque for £5,225.28. The honours were performed by league chairman Shaun Platten and Gorleston legend Sammy Morgan. The money was raised by bucket collections at many of the Norfolk and Suffolk Youth League clubs on Sunday mornings, collections at the NSYFL finals at Emerald Park and an evening with Darren Eadie and Jamie Cureton including a memorabilia auction Picture: LEAGUE

Great Yarmouth Town slipped five points adrift at the foot of the table after suffering another home defeat.

National cycling championships to be hosted in Norfolk, it is revealed

Monday, November 12, 2018 Marc Betts
Norfolk will be hosting the National Road Championships next June. Picture: Julian Claxton

National road cycling championships will next year be hosted in Norfolk, it has been announced.

Most Read

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Yesterday, 12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Read more

Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Yesterday, 15:17 Joseph Norton
Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Video Man filmed wielding knife outside family restaurant

42 minutes ago Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

A man has been filmed waving a knife outside a family restaurant in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Twitter

Man twice stamped on ex-partner’s head in horror attack

07:17 Christine Cunningham
Jason Charles was jailed for 27 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman thought she was going to die as her ex-partner stamped on her head twice and broke her nose, a court heard.

Read more
Norwich Crown Court

Emergency services called to town centre as lamp post catches fire

Yesterday, 17:24 Joseph Norton
Emergency services were called to King Street as a disused lamp post caught fire. Picture: Joe Norton

Emergency services were called to Great Yarmouth town centre after a disused lamp post caught fire on Monday afternoon.

Read more
Rescue Service

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy