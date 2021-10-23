Cricket club awards ceremony held

Published: 6:00 AM October 23, 2021

Caister Cricket Club held their presentation evening at Branfords on Saturday, October 16.

Chairman Mick Jones welcomed everyone, especially the guest of honour Russell Ray, the chairman of the Caister Playing Field Management Committee, and his wife Tanya.

Mr Ray presented the Allen Cup for Outstanding Player of the Year to Paul Brown and the Jary Cup for Sunday Player of the Year to Michael Church.

Michael Church receiving the Jary Cup - Credit: Mick Jones

Club captain Michael then spoke about the desire to improve year on year and the success of the All Stars & Dynamos project during the summer which saw over 20 youngsters attend on a regular basis.

It is hoped to run indoor net sessions during the winter to ensure these under 11's maintain their interest in the game.

Mention was also made of the previous evening where Michael was awarded the Wicketkeeper of the Year trophy at the Norfolk League presentation night and Paul won the Batsman of the Year award for Division One of the Norfolk League.