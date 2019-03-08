Search

Bradwell Sunday side El Sol lift Norfolk Senior Cup at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 08:32 10 May 2019

Mike Houghton who was delighted to get his hands on the Senior Cup after 50 years of service to Bradwell-based El Sol FC Picture: KEVIN FORBES

Mike Houghton who was delighted to get his hands on the Senior Cup after 50 years of service to Bradwell-based El Sol FC Picture: KEVIN FORBES

Bradwell-based El Sol had a day to remember at Carrow Road as they lifted the Norfolk Sunday Senior Cup.

They beat Norwich side Riverside Rovers in front of a crowd of 437, with goals from man-of-the-match Jacob Short, Connor Ingram and Ashley King seeing them come from behind to seal the silverware.

Riverside took the lead in the opening minutes through Connor Delaney, but El Sol replied later in the half when Short was on hand to turn the ball home from close range.

El Sol turned up the heat in the second half, grabbing a goal just two minutes in through Ingram. Riverside went down to nine men through two sending offs in the second period, leading to El Sol being able to exploit on the counter and finding their third goal in stoppage time through King.

Riverside got off to the best start possible when in the second minute a dangerous cross from full back Lloyd Greening was headed down at the back post by Jordan Rocastle and the ball fell perfectly for Delaney to strike home first time, giving keeper Jack Whatmough no chance.

At the half way point of the half El Sol found the goal they were looking for when a pacy free- kick forced Ian Stones to palm the ball into his six yard box and Short was quickest to react, poking the ball to the right of the keeper.

It was El Sol who got off to the best possible start in the second period, when three minutes in Ingram was put away with a through ball. With the ball running slightly long, Stones came out to clear but he fired straight into the onrushing striker, with the ricochet seeing the ball bobbling over the line.

As full-time approached, and Riverside down to nine men because of a second yellow and a deliberate handball, El Sol sealed the game with a counter-attack. Keegan Middleton was put away down the left and with Riverside exposed at the back he passed across to King to smash home from close range.

El Sol: Jack Whatmough, Harley Clements, Reece Hunn, Jacob Short, Jordan Forbes, Robbie Oldham, Josh Trett (capt), Ross Catchpole, Jason Thompson, Connor Ingram, Nick Bailey. Subs: Elliot Hannant, Declan Allen, Ashley King, Keegan Middleton, Dale Cockrill.

