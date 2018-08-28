Search

Packed house at Ocean Room enjoy superb night’s entertainment at Christmas Bash

PUBLISHED: 08:08 28 December 2018

Team photo of K9 Fight Team at the Ocean Rooms, Gorleston Picture: KATE MUNRO

Archant

The Christmas Bash Fight Night at the Ocean Rooms, Gorleston produced a great night of ring sports.

Local club K9 Fight Team hosted the event and they were up against top quality opposition from Luton, Ipswich, Lowestoft, Norwich, Dereham and other Yarmouth clubs.

They battled their way to nine wins, one draw and one loss, with every bout a hard fought battle.

A capacity crowd saw K9’s Prince Gee outbox a game and aggressive Max Samuel of Dereham BC. Prince gained a clear rematch points win with his footwork and straight shots, landing far more clean punches and controlling the bout from start to finish.

K9’s Ben Mitchell beat Cengis Gilgil of SFA Club in an exciting heavyweight clash that had the crowd roaring. It was a hard-fought bout with Mitchell clinching a close decision.

The top bout saw Sami Jordan (SFA Club) narrowly outpointing K9’s Mark Powell in a worthy top-of-the-bill clash which had 600 people out of their seats. A great battle went first one way then the other and both fighters have agreed that a return bout is a must.

Junior K9 Fighters Olly Marsdan and William Davis both won narrow points victories over fighting brothers Del and Jay Flack (East Coast Boxing).

K9’s classy Lowestoft junior Travis Neller won his bout in style against a Luton fighter, as did K9’s Odin Jones who beating an Ipswich opponent in a skilful bout.

Billy Brassfield narrowly outpointed Luton’s Adam Derri and Joshua Whittle beat a Luton fighter too. Mila Tyler closely outpointed her tough Luton opponent, Mantas Ozarovskis drew his hard well-matched scrap with Ipswich Apollo Gym’s tough Theo Neil and Atalia Davis did well in her skills bout which was her ring debut.

The K9 Fight Team train Tuesdays, Wednesday, Thursdays and Friday evenings at Legends Fitness Academy Steam, Mill Lane, Cobholm.

Every single fighter was a credit to their coaches and club regardless of the result or decision. There were also great results and performances from other local clubs: Team Nogueira, SFA Club, Union Thai and Lowes Dragons all based in Yarmouth Area and East Coast Boxing (Oulton Broad).

n See picture on Page 61

