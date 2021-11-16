Gorleston do double over Ely

Conner Ingram on his way to scoring against Ely City - Credit: David Hardy

Gorleston completed the double over Ely City at the weekend by beating them 4-2.

The match saw Mitch McKay make his 200th Gorleston appearance.

It took just one minute 40 seconds for Ely to stun the Emerald Park faithful. The Greens gave the ball away in their own half.

It was played inside to Jordan Foster who lobbed Jake Jessup from twenty yards to open the scoring.

Gorleston responded well.

As Gorleston increased the pressure it seemed a goal was coming and the equaliser duly arrived in the 27th minute.

Luke Goreham's cross was headed clear and retrieved by Watts. He fed Mitch McKay who hit a 20 yard drive goalwards.

The keeper palmed the ball back into the middle of the goal where Connor Ingram followed up to score.

Six minutes later Gorleston were in front.

Kyle Ingram picked up the ball on the right wing. He found Connor Ingram and the ball made its way into McKay in a similar position to the first goal.

This time McKay hit his shot low and found the bottom corner for his 21st Gorleston goal.

Two minutes into first half stoppage time it was three.

Sweeney broke to the byline on the right and pulled the ball back to the edge of the box where Connor Ingram arrived to sidefoot the ball home for his second of the game.

Just after the hour mark Jessup had to get low to his left to keep out a Ryan Gibbs free kick.

Four minutes later it was the turn of Harry Reynolds in the Ely goal to pull off a good save, tipping a Peter Lambert drive over his bar.

With eight minutes to go, Watts appeared to have been upended in the box but nothing was given.

From the throw in awarded from the challenge on Watts, Steve Taylor whipped the ball in across the face of goal where Connor Ingram arrived at the back post to tap in for his hat trick.

There was still time for Ely to score again when Foster hit what appeared to be a speculative effort from midway inside the Gorleston half.

Gorleston take on Buckhurst Hill at Emerald Park on Saturday in the second round of the FA Vase.