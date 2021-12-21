Gorleston battle to a 1-1 home draw

Kyle Ingram being presented the man of the match award by Gary Ingram - Credit: David Hardy

A below par Greens put another point on the board but opened the door for Wroxham in the league table as Gorleston drew 1-1 with Norwich Utd.

Gorleston were slow to settle and it was the visitors who looked most dangerous.

After 11 minutes, Liam Jackson beat the offside but couldn't get the shot away as defenders and goalkeeper converged.

Just past the midway point, Jake Jessup had to be quick out of his box to clear away Mitch McKay's short backpass which could have ricocheted anywhere and Jordan Forbes was allowed to run half the length of the pitch before hitting a shot which was straight at the Greens keeper.

Gorleston, though, could easily have been awarded a penalty in the 20th minute. After Christy Finch's free kick had been deflected for a corner, the ball was crossed in where it was stopped by the raised arm of a defender as he jumped but the referee waved away appeals.

Jessup quickly turned defence into attack, picking out Connor Ingram on the left. His cross found Joel Watts unmarked but Ryan Dickerson was quickly off his line to save.

Norwich continued to look dangerous, attacking down their left just about every time.

On the stroke of half time, Gorleston took the lead. A poor defensive header landed in the path of Connor Ingram who superbly struck the bouncing ball over the keeper and into the net.

Christy Finch had an ambitious effort off target early in the second half before a nice move ended with a Watts shot knocked away from his goal by Dickerson.

United found their equaliser in the 71st minute.

A free kick from the left was played into the box. It was half cleared but then headed back towards the far post where Mac Gee arrived to turn the ball in.

Gorleston should have won it five minutes from time.

Finch's low shot was parried out by the keeper to Bacon, six yards out with the goal at his mercy, but it took a bobble and he shinned it over the bar.

Late drama saw Matt Daniels pick up a second yellow with a minute remaining but Gorleston were unable to find a late winner.

On Monday Gorleston travel to Kirkley & Pakefield with an 11am kick off.