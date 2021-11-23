Last gasp defeat for Gorleston in FA Vase clash

Robbie Sweeney battles for the ball. The Gorleston man's equaliser was to no avail. - Credit: Gorleston FC

Gorleston were dumped out of the FA Vase by a late winner in a pulsating tie.

The Greens made two changes from their previous match with Christy Finch out with a groin strain, replaced by Peter Lambert. Harrison Bacon started in place of Joel Watts.

Buckhurst began brightly and after just three minutes Suleyman Zuhdu found himself in space to hit a shot which hit the bar.

Then it was Gorleston's turn to threaten. Connor Ingram headed Steve Taylor's cross narrowly wide before Robbie Sweeney picked out Bacon only for his effort to be blocked on the line.

Harrison Bacon pulls the ball back. - Credit: Gorleston FC

The first corner of the game came in the 32nd minute and resulted in the opening goal for Buckhurst.

The corner from their left was played into the near post area where Shilling got between defender and keeper and smuggled the ball over the line.

In first half stoppage time, a melee erupted from nowhere which saw four yellow cards dished out.

Gorleston began the second half well and had the ball in the net three minutes in but the linesman flagged for offside.

Ingram then saw a 20-yard free kick blocked by the wall before, at the other end, Zuhdu shot wide.

Just before the hour, Connor Ingram sent Bacon into the box. Bacon got a shot away which was blocked by a defender sliding on the ground, accompanied by loud shouts for handball.

Four minutes later Sam Knock's header was saved by the visitor's keeper, Daniel Blockley.

From that save, Buckhurst attacked down the right, sliding Zuhdu into the box and he slotted the ball nicely past Jessup to double his side's lead.

Four minutes later, Jonah Gregory, who had only been on the pitch eight minutes, left Bacon in a heap. After deliberation, Gregory was shown a red card by the referee.

With seven minutes to go, Gorleston scored. Kyle Ingram hit a low cross from the left to where Gilfedder slid in to knock the ball into the net.

Three minutes into stoppage time, Gorleston got their equaliser.

Jessup dribbled out from his box and almost got to the halfway line before unleashing a ping of a pass forward into the path of Sweeney. Sweeney made no mistake tucking the ball past the keeper and disappeared into the arms of the Green Army in the stand.

Penalties loomed but, in the sixth minute of stoppage time, Buckhurst were awarded what appeared a soft free kick, 30 yards out.

Up stepped Shilling who hit a curler of a free kick with the outside of his foot which bent away from Jessup and, although the keeper got hands to it, he couldn't prevent the ball finding the net.

Cue scenes of pandemonium and delirium around the visitor's bench as they celebrated and enjoyed their victory.

Man of the match was awarded to Harrison Bacon.

Carl Butler presents Harrison Bacon with man of the match after Gorleston's defeat - Credit: Gorleston FC

Gorleston 2 Buckhurst Hill 3

Teams

Gorleston: Jake Jessup, Steve Taylor (Sam Wooldridge 78), Luke Goreham (Alex Kounnas 74), Mitch McKay, Connor Deeks, Sam Knock, Kyle Ingram (c), Harrison Bacon, Peter Lambert (Ross Gilfedder 27), Connor Ingram, Robbie Sweeney

Booked: Kyle Ingram 45+5; McKay 45+5

Goals: Gilfedder 83; Sweeney 90+3

Buckhurst Hill: Daniel Blockley, Liam Foster, Keaton Moore, Alfie Harris (Jonah Gregory 59), Henry Day, Louis Wynter (Jack Griggs 64), Sam Sollosi (Max Nicholson 67), Josh Banfield, Sonny Shilling, Suleyman Zuhdu(c), Tyler Dolan

Booked: Wynter 45+5; Zuhdu 45+5 Sent off: Gregory 67

Goals: Shilling 32, 90+6; Zuhdu 63

Next up





After the disappointment of last week, Gorleston will be looking to get back to winning ways as they return to league action at Emerald Park on Saturday where Lakenheath will be the visitors.

It was the Greens who came out on top in the reverse fixture back in September.

Gorleston Reserves are scheduled to play at Watton Utd with a 2pm kick off.

On Thursday, December 2, Gorleston Under 18s take on Waveney at Emerald Park, kick off 7.45pm.

Gorleston Womens team are in action at Emerald Park on Sunday afternoon, kick off 2,pm when they take on Long Stratton in the League Cup.