Gorleston 0 Stowmarket Town 2: Greens unlucky to lose to promotion chasers

Jordan Cantwell receives the Batemans man of the match award after Gorleston's 2-0 home defeat against Stowmarket Picture: DAVID HARDY

The Greens turned in a battling performance against promotion-chasing Stowmarket in a game they deserved to take something from.

Gorleston's David Shade makes a challenge as high-flying Stowmarket apply some pressure at Emerald Park on Saturday. The visitors won the game 2-0 Picture: DAVID HARDY Gorleston's David Shade makes a challenge as high-flying Stowmarket apply some pressure at Emerald Park on Saturday. The visitors won the game 2-0 Picture: DAVID HARDY

In dreadful conditions, watched by two vociferous sets of supporters who were having their own, good-natured, singing battle, the unchanged Greens began playing into the strong wind.

The visitors could have taken the lead inside the first three minutes from their first corner when a goalmouth scramble saw George Parkin twice save at the feet of the forwards. Parkin again kept his side on level terms in the 10th minute when Ollie Canfer got in behind the defence.

The Greens finally got the ball down and began to string some passes together and came close to opening the scoring in the 31st minute. A fantastic turn by Joel Watts left his marker trailing and he picked out Connor Ingram who would have scored but for a fantastic save from keeper Callum Robinson, who turned the ball onto the post. Peter Lambert followed up but slotted the ball wide.

Three minutes later Ingram set Lambert away on the left but again Robinson was equal to the shot.

In first half stoppage time Ingram chipped the ball into the net but the whistle had already gone for a foul.

Stowmarket took the lead on the hour mark. There were big appeals for a back pass from Gorleston which were ignored and the keeper launched a counter-attack which won the visitors a corner. The Greens were sleeping as Stow played it short and were allowed to cross too easily and Sam Nunn stole in to head home.

The half developed into an even battle. Gorleston fans afterwards were disappointed their side didn’t create a clear chance with the wind behind them and continued to be wasteful from free- kicks and corners but, on the flip side, they were keeping high-flying Stowmarket at bay.

Parkin’s only save of the half came with three minutes of normal time remaining when he was off his line quickly to deny Robbie Sweeney.

Gorleston had to push on looking for an equaliser and in the 90th minute they failed to clear the ball properly, allowing Max Melanson to pounce and make it 2-0.

Match sponsors Tecflo chose Jordan Cantwell as the Batemans man of the match.

Gorleston: Parkin, Ramm, Ingram, Hannant (Fuller 76), Shade, Taylor (capt), Ingram, Lambert, Cantwell (McKay 76), Watts (Camish 85).

Referee: Paul Quick, Attendance: 100.