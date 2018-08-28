Whitton United 1 Gorleston 2: Greens shrug off red card to claim impressive away win

Debutant Declan Allan Archant

Gorleston battled with 10 men for over an hour to gain an excellent away win in a feisty encounter.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A challenge on David Shade (in blue), the aftermath of which resulted in Shade being sent off Picture: DAVID HARDY A challenge on David Shade (in blue), the aftermath of which resulted in Shade being sent off Picture: DAVID HARDY

Stewart Larter made three changes from the win over Brantham. Out went Nelson Carinhas, Jordan Cantwell and Joel Watts. Starting were Danny Camish and Mitch McKay while Under-18s player Declan Allan made his first start.

Gorleston made a strong start and could have had a penalty in the fifth minute. McKay appeared to be fouled inches inside the box but the referee decided it was just outside and Connor Ingram’s free-kick was saved.

The Greens got the breakthrough in the 16th minute. Allan was involved on the right, finding Ingram who played a delightful chipped pass into the box to where McKay headed over the advancing keeper.

The Greens were in complete control until the game changed in the 26th minute. David Shade challenged Liam Wales on the edge of the box, a minor tussle ensued and to the surprise of most in the ground the referee brandished a straight red card to the Gorleston defender, who was making his 50th appearance.

Not surprisingly Whitton were now on top, with Gorleston regrouping, but despite efforts from Zehnn Young and Josh Hitter they didn’t unduly threaten.

Against the 10 men and down the slope Whitton were dominant after the break and Gorleston gifted them an equaliser in the 65th minute. A harmless looking cross was caught by keeper Ryan Hemmings who then dropped the ball at the feet of Duane Wright who couldn’t believe his luck and prodded home from two yards.

The Greens didn’t let their heads drop though. From the restart the ball was fed to Peter Lambert centrally and he hit a low curler from 25 yards which bent just inside the post for a marvellous goal.

Ingram was ploughing a lone furrow up top and Lambert played him through in the 69th minute but his shot was over the bar.

Three minutes later Lloyd Clarke bore down on the Gorleston goal but only found the side-netting.

Another Whitton free-kick found its way into the hands of Hemmings with five to go and then, in the second of six minutes of stoppage time, Ingram again worked hard to create himself an opening but his shot struck the base of the post.

Gorleston had defended valiantly and showed great character as a team, getting blocks in and putting bodies on the line all, and thoroughly deserved the three points.

Gorleston: Hemmings, Mackie, Goreham, Hannant, Shade, Taylor, Allan, Lambert, Ingram, McKay (Ramm 47), Camish (Barnes 89).