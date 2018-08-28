Haverhill Rovers 3 Gorleston 3: Greens draw after conceding two injury time goals

Joel Watts fires home Gorleston's second goal at Haverhill on Saturday Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

Gorleston had to settle for a point in Haverhill on Saturday after conceding two injury time goals.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There were four changes this week. Peter Murphy replaced Adam Holbrook in goal, George Yusuff has returned to America so Isaac Burrage made his first start since returning to the club and Danny Camish and Jordan Cantwell dropped to the bench, with Nelson Carinhas starting with Luke Goreham.

Gorleston took the lead in the sixth minute. Peter Lambert hit a defence-splitting pass out to Carinhas on the right who crossed and Connor Ingram arrived at the back post to turn the ball home.

The Greens were cutting through their opponents at will and it was no surprise when they doubled their lead in the 28th minute.

Ingram turned provider when he weaved around several challenges and along the byline before pulling the ball back to Joel Watts who stroked the ball home.

It got even better for Gorleston six minutes before the break. Ingram had a shot blocked but the ball fell back to him and he squared it to the unmarked Lambert who coolly curled the ball home for his 95th Gorleston goal.

Whether it was because of the half-time double substitution by Haverhill, or a tactical change by Gorleston, the second half seemed like it was being played by two different sets of players.

Rovers went to three at the back and, with nothing to lose, pushed on while the Greens seemed content to sit back.

The comeback began in the 64th minute when a Gorleston failed to defend a corner and both Jemel Fox and Sam Goode raced to the ball, with Goode providing the final touch.

Gorleston could have sewn the game up when Watts prodded the ball past the onrushing keeper but it bounced away off the foot of the post.

As the game entered the last minute of normal time it seemed as if Gorleston would hold on. Then, with seconds of normal time remaining, Ben Bradley was upended in the penalty area and Marc Abbott gave Murphy no chance from the spot.

Almost straight from the restart, Gorleston gave away a cheap free-kick, allowing more pressure. Rovers threw their keeper forward and, although the Greens survived the first wave, the ball was fired back in. Graeme Turner’s header bounced down off the underside of the bar onto the line and it was Goode following in who bundled in the equaliser.

Gorleston: Murphy, Mackie, K Ingram, Goreham, Burrage, Taylor, Carinhas (Cantwell 76), Pinheiro, Lambert, C Ingram, J Watts (Camish 80). Ref: J Crofts. Attendance: 103.