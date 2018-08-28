Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Haverhill Rovers 3 Gorleston 3: Greens draw after conceding two injury time goals

PUBLISHED: 09:25 31 January 2019

Joel Watts fires home Gorleston's second goal at Haverhill on Saturday Picture: DAVID HARDY

Joel Watts fires home Gorleston's second goal at Haverhill on Saturday Picture: DAVID HARDY

Archant

Gorleston had to settle for a point in Haverhill on Saturday after conceding two injury time goals.

There were four changes this week. Peter Murphy replaced Adam Holbrook in goal, George Yusuff has returned to America so Isaac Burrage made his first start since returning to the club and Danny Camish and Jordan Cantwell dropped to the bench, with Nelson Carinhas starting with Luke Goreham.

Gorleston took the lead in the sixth minute. Peter Lambert hit a defence-splitting pass out to Carinhas on the right who crossed and Connor Ingram arrived at the back post to turn the ball home.

The Greens were cutting through their opponents at will and it was no surprise when they doubled their lead in the 28th minute.

Ingram turned provider when he weaved around several challenges and along the byline before pulling the ball back to Joel Watts who stroked the ball home.

It got even better for Gorleston six minutes before the break. Ingram had a shot blocked but the ball fell back to him and he squared it to the unmarked Lambert who coolly curled the ball home for his 95th Gorleston goal.

Whether it was because of the half-time double substitution by Haverhill, or a tactical change by Gorleston, the second half seemed like it was being played by two different sets of players.

Rovers went to three at the back and, with nothing to lose, pushed on while the Greens seemed content to sit back.

The comeback began in the 64th minute when a Gorleston failed to defend a corner and both Jemel Fox and Sam Goode raced to the ball, with Goode providing the final touch.

Gorleston could have sewn the game up when Watts prodded the ball past the onrushing keeper but it bounced away off the foot of the post.

As the game entered the last minute of normal time it seemed as if Gorleston would hold on. Then, with seconds of normal time remaining, Ben Bradley was upended in the penalty area and Marc Abbott gave Murphy no chance from the spot.

Almost straight from the restart, Gorleston gave away a cheap free-kick, allowing more pressure. Rovers threw their keeper forward and, although the Greens survived the first wave, the ball was fired back in. Graeme Turner’s header bounced down off the underside of the bar onto the line and it was Goode following in who bundled in the equaliser.

Gorleston: Murphy, Mackie, K Ingram, Goreham, Burrage, Taylor, Carinhas (Cantwell 76), Pinheiro, Lambert, C Ingram, J Watts (Camish 80). Ref: J Crofts. Attendance: 103.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I have been waiting for this for 20 years’ - Songwriter’s Yarmouth tune is a hit

Matthew Ceiley, whose song Yarmouth Town, has won wide applause Picture: Matthew Ceiley

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

Police are appealing after jewellery, an iPad mini and Ted Baker gift sets were stolen in Caister. Pic: Ian Burt.

Driver who has been wanted for six years caught on A47

Norfolk Police caught a driver who has been wanted for six years on the A47 in Acle on Tuesday night. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team.

What is happening at former Ferryside register office in Gorleston?

The former registry office for Great Yarmouth and Gorleston. Ferryside, High Road, Gorleston. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have been waiting for this for 20 years’ - Songwriter’s Yarmouth tune is a hit

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jewellery and iPad mini stolen in village burglary

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver who has been wanted for six years caught on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

What is happening at former Ferryside register office in Gorleston?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Haverhill Rovers 3 Gorleston 3: Greens draw after conceding two injury time goals

Joel Watts fires home Gorleston's second goal at Haverhill on Saturday Picture: DAVID HARDY

Shops we have loved and lost in Great Yarmouth

Great Yarmouth - Streets Looking from King Street, Great Yarmouth to the town centre, with shops that are no longer there (2002), Debenhams now replaced with River Island , Jarrolds, Brahams and Timothy Whites have all gone only Palmers remains. Dated 1970's Photograph C2461

‘Every night is a personal tragedy’ - rough sleeping figures drop in Norwich, but increase elsewhere in Norfolk

The number of rough sleepers in Norwich has dropped, new figures show, but there have been small increases elsewhere in Norfolk. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Dog has £25,000 bounty put on head after sniffing out millions of pounds worth of illegal tobacco

Seven-year-old springer spaniel Scamp has had a £25,000 bounty put on his head after sniffing out more than 1m illegal cigarettes in Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk County Council trading standards.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists