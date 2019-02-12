Brantham Athletic 0 Gorleston 1: Burrage opens account to earn Greens a good away win

Angus Mackie keeps the ball out of the Gorleston net during Saturday's 1-0 win at Brantham Athletic Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

Isaac Burrage’s first goal for Gorleston gained his side three points as the Greens completed the double over Brantham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There were four changes from the side that lost to Woodbridge.

Keeper Connor Milligan was on county duty where he, and three other Greens — Cameron Wing, Brady Philpott and Jack Cottingham - helped the Norfolk Under-18 side reach the FA County Cup Final for the second year running. Peter Murphy replaced him between the sticks.

Also missing were Luke Goreham, Danny Camish and Kyle Ingram. There was a welcome return for Jackson Ramm, Jordan Cantwell started and Cameron Barnes made his first start for the first team after three substitute appearances.

After a scrappy start to the game Jack Madley almost got clear in the Gorleston box but Burrage got a block in to divert the ball wide, with Mackie scrambling the ball off the line from the resultant corner.

Gorleston’s only effort on target came from Peter Lambert, from distance, but the ball bounced harmlessly through to the keeper.

Two minutes before the break Connor Ingram weaved into the left of the Brantham box and laid the ball off to Barnes, but he could only side-foot wide.

Early in the second half Mackie made another goalline clearance after a misunderstanding with his keeper.

A minute later Joel Watts saw a shot deflected wide which lead to the Greens’ first corner of the game. The pressure stayed on and the second, third and then fourth corner followed.

From that fourth corner, Brantham couldn’t get the ball clear and it bounced up for Burrage to volley into the net.

Five minutes later Watts hit a drive on the run but the effort was always rising. A minute after that Lambert had the ball in the net but the linesman had his flag up for offside and it wasn’t long before Ingram pulled the ball back to Cantwell who curled a great effort from 20 yards which beat the keeper but smacked against the post.

The last effort of the game came from Hughes with an overhead in the Greens box but it was easy for Murphy who finished the game with his first Gorleston clean sheet.

Gorleston: Murphy, Ramm. Mackie, Lambert, Burrage, Taylor (capt), Barnes, Pinheiro, Ingram, Cantwell, Watts.

Gorleston Reserves have made it through to the final of the Norfolk Junior Cup at Carrow Road after beating Heacham 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw.

Gorleston made the long trek to west Norfolk for the semi-final on Saturday and hit the ground running.

Watched by a fantastic crowd of 371, Darren Patterson scored for the Greens in the very first minute and a good half from Gorleston saw them hold on to the lead.

Unbeaten Heacham came on strong in the second half, putting the Greens under pressure, and hit the equaliser to take the game to extra-time. The Greens hit the post late on but neither team could score again so it was on to the penalty shoot-out.

Goalkeeper Ryan Hemmings then became the hero of the hour. Gorleston scored their first spot-kick then Hemmings saved. Heacham then saved the next Gorleston kick but Hemmings saved again to keep it 1-0 after two kicks each.

Both sides then scored their next two kicks and the Reserves converted their fifth to make it through to the final where Sprowston Athletic will be lying in wait. Their Anglian Combination Division Two title rivals reached the final by winning 2-0 at Gayton United in another semi-final that went to extra-time.

The date for the final is Wednesday, May 1 (7.30pm).

Gorleston first won the Junior Cup in 1907 with their first team. The Reserves then won the competition in 1931, 1973 and 1978.

Gorleston first team are on the road again on Saturday but this time they stay in Norfolk with a game at Wroxham (3pm).

Wroxham are fifth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table, the highest-placed Norfolk side, and are 12 points ahead of the Greens, although Gorleston have two games in hand.

Gorleston hit the road again on Tuesday night with a trip to league leaders Histon.

Fresh from their Junior Cup exploits, Gorleston Reserves resume their promotion chase in Anglian Combination Division Two when Caister Reserves visit Emerald Park (2.30pm).

On Thursday, March 7, Gorleston U-18s take on AFC Royals at Emerald Park (7.45pm).