Woodbridge Town 3 Gorleston 1: Young Greens side are beaten after brave show

Connor Ingram is just inches away from putting Gorleston ahead at Woodbridge Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

A young Gorleston side gave a good account of themselves at second-placed Woodbridge but returned home with nothing to show for their efforts.

Stewart Larter made four changes to the side that started against Thetford last time out.

Isaac Burrage was ill but still took a seat on the bench while Peter Lambert, Jordan Cantwell and Joel Watts were unavailable. Mitch McKay returned, Declan Allen made only his third start and there was a debut for Logan Lonergan, which meant five Under-18 players in the starting line-up.

With the strong wind behind them Gorleston made a good start, keeping a high line and working hard to put pressure on their opponents.

A great reaction save from Connor Milligan denied Luke Mallett from close range but at the other end the Greens’ hard work paid off in the 20th minute. Lonergan was too strong for a defender as they chased a ball into the box and calmly slotted it away past the advancing keeper.

The lead only lasted nine minutes though. Carlos Edwards made a break down the right and his low ball across the box found Jake Rudge at the far post who turned it in.

Woodbridge should have taken the lead in the 45th minute when Kelsey Trotter evaded a tackle, rounded Milligan but somehow managed to hit the ball over the bar.

In stoppage time, Gorleston came close to regaining the lead. A McKay free-kick saw Connor Ingram get his head on the ball which agonisingly struck the base of the post.

After the break Milligan’s goal lead something of a charmed life but the Greens defenders were defending stoically, getting blocks in at the right time.

However it was no real surprise when Woodbridge took the lead in the 61st minute. For once the defence were slow to react to a ball across the box which found Ryan Keeble on the left edge of the area and he struck the ball across Milligan and inside the far post.

After 71 minutes it was more or less game over. The best piece of football in the match saw Woodbridge pass their way through on the left side of the Greens’ defence and the low ball across the area found Trotter who couldn’t miss.

A strong arm from Milligan kept Trotter out before Gorleston threw their two youngsters on the bench into the fray, Cameron Wing for only his third appearance and Taylor Adams for his debut.

It was Wing who had the final chance, linking up well with Dan Pinheiro on the left to drive into the box but home keeper Alfie Stronge saved well.

Gorleston: Milligan, Allen, Philpott (Adams 83), Goreham, Shade, Taylor, Barnes, Pinheiro, Ingram, Lonergan (Wing 83), McKay.