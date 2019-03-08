Search

Gorleston 0 Hadleigh 1: Late goal condemns Greens to fifth successive defeat

PUBLISHED: 08:35 05 April 2019

Connor Ingram is thwarted by the Hadleigh keeper during a frustrating afternoon for Gorleston at Emerald Park Picture: DAVID HARDY

Connor Ingram is thwarted by the Hadleigh keeper during a frustrating afternoon for Gorleston at Emerald Park Picture: DAVID HARDY

Archant

A late Hadleigh goal condemned Gorleston to their fifth defeat in a row on Saturday.

After a superb start to the month, with victory at Wroxham, March has turned into something of a disappointment.

Stewart Larter made two changes from the defeat by Histon. Impressive youngsters Cameron Barnes and Logan Lonergan dropped to the bench and Joel Watts and Peter Lambert started.

After a slow start the Greens gradually came into the game and began to look the most likely to break the deadlock.

Lambert was inches away from getting on the end of a Mitch McKay free-kick, Watts turned nicely but shot wide across the goal and Dan Pinheiro saw a shot blocked before Lambert blazed over.

Connor Ingram had the best chance of the half when in on goal but the keeper got a touch to turn the ball over.

Hadleigh started the second half strongly but again Ingram had the best chance early on when he was through again but the keeper came out to save bravely at his feet.

It was then Gorleston keeper Connor Milligan’s turn to keep the scores level when he flung himself to his left to fingertip a Romario Dunne drive, which had come through a crowd of players, around the post.

Milligan denied Dunne again seven minutes later before McKay saw a shot blocked at the other end.

The Greens were being pressed back and struggling to clear or keep possession and, with seven minutes left, Hadleigh took the lead. A ball spun loose into the path of Mekhi McKenzie who wasn’t closed down and he hit a shot which, despite Milligan getting a hand to it, found the net.

Gorleston had a great chance to equalise in stoppage time. McKay drilled a crossfield pass between defenders which found Brady Philpott at the back post but he sidefooted his effort wide.

Hadleigh’s celebrations showed how important the win was to them. Gorleston fans, meanwhile, were left anxiously checking the league table. Although 10 points ahead of the bottom three, the Greens have three tough away matches coming up followed by the derby and still need five points to mathematically ensure safety.

Match sponsors Barnes Print awarded the Bateman’s man of the match to Connor Milligan.

Gorleston: Milligan, Pinheiro (Cantwell 85), Philpott, Burrage, Shade (Barnes 65), Taylor, Goreham (Lonergan 70), Lambert, Ingram, Watts, McKay.

Ref: George Byrne, Attendance: 117.

First glimpse at what's in store for Great Yarmouth's former M&S as doors re-open

The Marks and Spencer store in the town centre in Great Yarmout before it closed and moved to the out of town Gapton Hall Retail Park. Picture: James Bass

Police and air ambulance called after man falls off ride-on lawn mower

Emergency services were called to an incident on Gorleston’s seafront after a man fell off a ride-on lawn mower which dropped off a bank. Picture: Liz Coates

Mother's heartache after 'super slimmer's' tragic death

The mother and sister of Amy Whitmore have paid warm tribute to the

Smash-and-grab thieves take £1,000 of Adidas clothing from high street shop

Smash-and-grab thieves have targeted Junx Clothing in Gorleston High Street making off with £1,000 of Adidas clothing and shoes Picture: Ben Melhado

Police vow to fight anti-social behaviour in seaside town after residents raise concerns

Residents in Gorleston have raised concerns over anti-social behaviour in the town. Picture: James Bass

