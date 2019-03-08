Gorleston 0 Hadleigh 1: Late goal condemns Greens to fifth successive defeat

Connor Ingram is thwarted by the Hadleigh keeper during a frustrating afternoon for Gorleston at Emerald Park Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

A late Hadleigh goal condemned Gorleston to their fifth defeat in a row on Saturday.

After a superb start to the month, with victory at Wroxham, March has turned into something of a disappointment.

Stewart Larter made two changes from the defeat by Histon. Impressive youngsters Cameron Barnes and Logan Lonergan dropped to the bench and Joel Watts and Peter Lambert started.

After a slow start the Greens gradually came into the game and began to look the most likely to break the deadlock.

Lambert was inches away from getting on the end of a Mitch McKay free-kick, Watts turned nicely but shot wide across the goal and Dan Pinheiro saw a shot blocked before Lambert blazed over.

Connor Ingram had the best chance of the half when in on goal but the keeper got a touch to turn the ball over.

Hadleigh started the second half strongly but again Ingram had the best chance early on when he was through again but the keeper came out to save bravely at his feet.

It was then Gorleston keeper Connor Milligan’s turn to keep the scores level when he flung himself to his left to fingertip a Romario Dunne drive, which had come through a crowd of players, around the post.

Milligan denied Dunne again seven minutes later before McKay saw a shot blocked at the other end.

The Greens were being pressed back and struggling to clear or keep possession and, with seven minutes left, Hadleigh took the lead. A ball spun loose into the path of Mekhi McKenzie who wasn’t closed down and he hit a shot which, despite Milligan getting a hand to it, found the net.

Gorleston had a great chance to equalise in stoppage time. McKay drilled a crossfield pass between defenders which found Brady Philpott at the back post but he sidefooted his effort wide.

Hadleigh’s celebrations showed how important the win was to them. Gorleston fans, meanwhile, were left anxiously checking the league table. Although 10 points ahead of the bottom three, the Greens have three tough away matches coming up followed by the derby and still need five points to mathematically ensure safety.

Match sponsors Barnes Print awarded the Bateman’s man of the match to Connor Milligan.

Gorleston: Milligan, Pinheiro (Cantwell 85), Philpott, Burrage, Shade (Barnes 65), Taylor, Goreham (Lonergan 70), Lambert, Ingram, Watts, McKay.

Ref: George Byrne, Attendance: 117.