Newmarket Town 7 Gorleston 0: Afternoon to forget for young Greens side

Danny Camish is challenged by the keeper. The referee waved play on and Newmarket went up the other end and scored Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

A young, inexperienced Gorleston side suffered their heaviest defeat of the season on Saturday.

There were five changes to the team that lost against Hadleigh. Out were Connor Milligan, Daniel Pinheiro, Brady Philpott, David Shade and Peter Lambert while in came George Parkin, Cameron Barnes, Taylor Adams, Danny Camish and Jordan Cantwell.

Luke Goreham made his 300th Gorleston appearance.

The Greens plight wasn’t helped when, after just five minutes, Isaac Burrage pulled a hamstring and had to be replaced by Declan Allan.

Newmarket took the lead after 19 minutes. A high ball into the box saw Ben Robinson shove Barnes out of the way to head goalwards. The ball thudded against the post and rebounded perfectly to Sam Gomersall on the edge of the box and he sidefooted in.

After 24 minutes it was two. Again a cross from the Newmarket right caught the Greens out and Robinson rose and headed home. Seven minutes later it was three. A long punt from the Newmarket keeper found Lewis Whitehead wide right and he lofted the ball into the box where it soared over everybody and dropped into the net.

Gorleston managed a shot on target in the 36th minute but Mitch McKay’s effort was easy for the keeper and on the stroke of half-time the Jockeys made it four as fortune again deserted the Greens. Parkin’s clearance smacked against Jack Whiting’s outstretched leg and rebounded back over him, dropping nicely into the net.

The Greens began the second half well with a change of shape. Their first corner came in the 52nd minute from which Joel Watts had a shot finger-tipped wide.

Just past the midway point of the second half it was 5-0. A run down the left saw a shot across goal which struck the post and, again, it landed nicely at the feet of Gomersall to tuck it in. Four minutes later Parkin punched clear a corner and the ball dropped to Robinson to finish. A minute later Robinson completed his hat-trick.

That was the end of the scoring but not of the action. A cross drilled in from the left struck Cameron Barnes on the arm just inside the box and a penalty was awarded. Robinson stepped up to take but Parkin saved it well and the ball was scrambled away. Unfortunately he picked up an injury in the process and had to be replaced.

With no sub keeper it was Connor Ingram who went in goal and Logan Lonergan went on up front. With Cameron Wing also up there the Greens suddenly had some pace and movement going forward and had their best spell of the match but the game was long since over.

Gorleston: Parkin (Lonergan 83), Barnes, Adams (Wing 51), Goreham, Burrage (Allan 5), Taylor, Camish, McKay, Ingram, Cantwell, Watts.

FC Clacton 4 Gorleston 1

Gorleston’s miserable run continued on Tuesday evening as they suffered their seven consecutive defeat.

Their Essex hosts were in command from the word go and went ahead after just three minutes when Jordan Lartey fired home.

Karl Andrade nodded home a cross from Adam Hampson to make it 2-0 on 24 minutes and two late goals completed a comfortable win.

Greens keeper Peter Murphy gifted a Clacton a goal in the 75th minute after missing a back-pass and two minutes later Andrade set up Hampson for the fourth. Substitute Travis Stanley scored an injury-time consolation.

Gorleston: Murphy, Mackie, Philpott, Goreham, Lambert, Taylor, Lonergan, Barnes, Ingram, McKay, Watts. Subs: Camish, Stanley, Allan, Harrison.

Gorleston Under-18s beat arch rivals Great Yarmouth Town 4-0 to secure their league title.

The young Greens came into the match after winning seven on the spin and one more would see them leapfrog Kirkley to the title.

In a full blooded first half referee Ady Sannerude dished out the first of many yellow cards after just five minutes.

The feistiness continued but Gorleston eventually broke the deadlock in the 30th minute, Declan Allan rounding the keeper and tucking the ball home.

A lengthy stoppage at the beginning of the first half saw Yarmouth have to replace their keeper and Gorleston extended their lead around the hour mark thanks to a fantastic Cameron Barnes volley from just inside the box.

Almost straightaway another great finish from Declan Allan made it 3-0 and the majority of the 393 crowd began to celebrate the young Greens’ second title in five years.

A high challenge on the Gorleston keeper saw him have to go off with a gashed head but that didn’t affect the Greens who added a fourth when a fantastic strike from Mackenzie Harrison smacked against the post and fell to Jack Cottingham who tucked the ball into the empty goal.

Gorleston: Tomson, Wing, Adams, Moyse, Stanley, Allan, Harrison, Barnes, Philpott, Cottingham, Lonergan. Subs: Langmead, Keller, Smith, Beales, Fossett.