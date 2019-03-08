Two opponents see red as Gorleston are beaten in final game of season

Aarron Taylor concedes an early penalty in Gorleston's final match of the season against FC Clacton Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

Gorleston ended their season without a win in 10 games after losing 2-0 at home to an FC Clacton side who had two men sent off in injury-time.

Connor Milligan, Dan Pinheiro, Isaac Burrage, Cameron Wing, Peter Lambert, Connor Ingram and Jordan Cantwell were all missing for various reasons.

Jordan Smith became the eighth goalkeeper used this season while Mackenzie Harrison made his first start and in came Angus Mackie, David Shade, Danny Camish, Mitch McKay and Logan Lonergan.

It didn't take long for the tide to turn against Gorleston. Six minutes in Jake Clowsley backed in to Aarron Taylor inside the box and fell to the ground and the referee awarded a penalty.

Justice was almost served when Jordan Smith saved the spot-kick but the ball dropped nicely for Clowsley to tap in.

Ten minutes before the break a shot from Jack Clampin smacked against the Greens' post and rebounded nicely for Karl Andrade to tap in but the linesman flagged for offside.

A nice McKay through ball sent Watts through but the flag went up for what must have been a tight offside and then, in first half injury time, Watts found himself through again but couldn't get the ball under control and shot wide.

Clacton began the second half on top, with Clampin and Clowsley having shots straight at Smith in the first 10 minutes.

In the 78th minute they doubled their lead after Andrade was put through. He looked offside but the flag stayed down and the forward struck the ball into the net.

With five minutes left, the lively Lonergan was fouled right on the corner of the penalty area. The free-kick was blazed over and the match and the season began to peter out.

But then, in the first minute of injury time, Billy Wales committed a foul on the halfway line. He argued about the decision and the referee showed him a yellow card. Wales continued with his protest and was then shown a second yellow and sent off. A minute later, Andrade did something to upset the referee and was shown a straight red card.

Match sponsor Mr Butler awarded the Bateman's man of the match to Brady Philpott.

Gorleston: Smith, Mackie, Philpott, Goreham, Shade, Taylor (Barnes 59), Camish, McKay (Allan 67), Watts, Harrison, Lonergan. Ref: Oliver Morris-Sanders, Attendance: 96.

Last week Gorleston Reserves secured their fourth league title in a row.

The Greens second string travelled to Gayton Utd knowing they would win the league if they avoided defeat.

Gorleston dominated the first period and nerves were eased midway through the half when a fantastic strike by Jay Turner from 20 yards found the net to put them one up.

Shortly after, Keegan Middleton doubled the lead then, early in the second half, Darren Patterson made it 3-0.

Gayton pulled one back on the hour but it wasn't enough to dampen the celebrations for Scott Butlers side.

Four consecutive league titles and promotions mean the Reserves are now back in senior football and will play in the Anglian Combination Division One next season.

The supporters have voted for their player of the season and Peter Lambert won the first team vote. Keegan Middleton was the Reserves winner and Declan Allan won the Under 18s vote.

Gorleston FC will hold their presentation night next Friday, May 10, in the clubhouse, starting at 7.30pm.