Search

Advanced search

Issue 10 of PinkUn out now

Presentation night at Gorleston Football Club

PUBLISHED: 06:24 17 May 2019

Young player of the season Brady Philpott with Kevin Antcliffe Picture: DAVID HARDY

Young player of the season Brady Philpott with Kevin Antcliffe Picture: DAVID HARDY

Archant

Gorleston held their annual presentation night in the clubhouse last week.

Manager's player of the season Aarron Taylor with Kevin Antcliffe Picture DAVID HARDYManager's player of the season Aarron Taylor with Kevin Antcliffe Picture DAVID HARDY

Chairman Alan Gordon kicked off the evening with a thankyou to those who help behind the scenes before introducing Graham Jubb, chairman of the Anglian Combination.

He presented the Division Two Trophy and medals to the Reserve team players.

Under-18s manager Steven Balls, thanked those who had helped him throughout the season before officially stepping down as manager.

The Under-18s awards went to Declan Allan (supporters' player of the season), Louis Moyse (players' player and McKenzie Harrison (managers' player).

Graham Jubb presents the Anglian Combination Division Two trophy to Matt Oldham Picture: DAVID HARDYGraham Jubb presents the Anglian Combination Division Two trophy to Matt Oldham Picture: DAVID HARDY

The Gorleston Development squad awards were handed out next and they went to supporters' player Hayden Back, players' player Cameron Snowling and manager's player Pete Christophi.

The women's winners were Chantelle Kenny (supporters' player), Mary Croft (players' player) and Samantha Hunn (manager's player).

Before handing out their own awards, the reserve team squad made a special presentation to the man Scott Butler describes as his best ever signing, Tony Nash, who is retiring as club linesman.

You may also want to watch:

Their playing awards went to supporters' player Keegan Middleton, players' player Jimmy Blake and manager's player Nathan Welton.

Last up was the first team awards and their winners were supporters' player Peter Lambert, young player Brady Philpott, players' player Joel Watts and managers' player Aarron Taylor.

Most Read

Major high street chain confirms second store and 16 jobs in Great Yarmouth

Gapton Hall retail park on the edge of Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Shops on Great Yarmouth site destroyed by fire to re-open before end of the month

Scaffolding has been coming down from the new development on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth, where the former indoor market and bowling alley burned down almost three years ago. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

See inside new flats taking shape in former quayside bank

Lloyds Bank in Great Yarmouth is being refurbished by a London property developer who hopes to attract a national restaurant/coffee shop chain to the ground floor Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Major high street chain confirms second store and 16 jobs in Great Yarmouth

Gapton Hall retail park on the edge of Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

Shops on Great Yarmouth site destroyed by fire to re-open before end of the month

Scaffolding has been coming down from the new development on Regent Road in Great Yarmouth, where the former indoor market and bowling alley burned down almost three years ago. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

See inside new flats taking shape in former quayside bank

Lloyds Bank in Great Yarmouth is being refurbished by a London property developer who hopes to attract a national restaurant/coffee shop chain to the ground floor Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Presentation night at Gorleston Football Club

Young player of the season Brady Philpott with Kevin Antcliffe Picture: DAVID HARDY

Delays on A11 and A47 as police escort yacht mould through Norfolk

Photo: James Bass.

Man hears ‘quick screech and bang’ as two are injured in three car crash during police exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Para endurance swimmer drowned at sea

Lawrence Gibbs, 56, of Lowestoft, was found on a beach in Kessingland on November 9, 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists