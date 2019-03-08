Presentation night at Gorleston Football Club

Young player of the season Brady Philpott with Kevin Antcliffe Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

Gorleston held their annual presentation night in the clubhouse last week.

Manager's player of the season Aarron Taylor with Kevin Antcliffe Picture DAVID HARDY Manager's player of the season Aarron Taylor with Kevin Antcliffe Picture DAVID HARDY

Chairman Alan Gordon kicked off the evening with a thankyou to those who help behind the scenes before introducing Graham Jubb, chairman of the Anglian Combination.

He presented the Division Two Trophy and medals to the Reserve team players.

Under-18s manager Steven Balls, thanked those who had helped him throughout the season before officially stepping down as manager.

The Under-18s awards went to Declan Allan (supporters' player of the season), Louis Moyse (players' player and McKenzie Harrison (managers' player).

Graham Jubb presents the Anglian Combination Division Two trophy to Matt Oldham Picture: DAVID HARDY Graham Jubb presents the Anglian Combination Division Two trophy to Matt Oldham Picture: DAVID HARDY

The Gorleston Development squad awards were handed out next and they went to supporters' player Hayden Back, players' player Cameron Snowling and manager's player Pete Christophi.

The women's winners were Chantelle Kenny (supporters' player), Mary Croft (players' player) and Samantha Hunn (manager's player).

Before handing out their own awards, the reserve team squad made a special presentation to the man Scott Butler describes as his best ever signing, Tony Nash, who is retiring as club linesman.

Their playing awards went to supporters' player Keegan Middleton, players' player Jimmy Blake and manager's player Nathan Welton.

Last up was the first team awards and their winners were supporters' player Peter Lambert, young player Brady Philpott, players' player Joel Watts and managers' player Aarron Taylor.