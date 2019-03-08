Mixed fortunes for Gorleston in pre-season friendlies

Tommy Thornton scores Gorleston's first goal in their friendly against Dereham Town on Saturday Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

Gorleston continued their preparations for the new Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season with three friendlies.

Firstly, the Greens travelled to Beccles Town and returned with a comfortable 8-0 victory.

After an even opening quarter to the match, Gorleston took control with goals from Connor Ingram (3), Sean Perfect (2), Isaac Burrage, Brady Philpott and Joel Watts.

On Saturday, Dereham Town from a step higher up the league pyramid visited Emerald Park and inflicted a 5-2 defeat on the Greens.

The home side were unfortunate to go behind to an 18th minute penalty.

Ex-Gorleston keeper Elliot Pride, in the Dereham goal, kept his side in front at the break with a great save from Aaron Sanders and Gorleston had two good chances to equalise after the break but their finishing let them down.

Dereham extended the lead to 3-0 before the Greens hit the post and then pulled a goal back through Tommy Thornton. The Magpies went up the other end and made it 1-4 before Kyle Ingram struck immediately afterwards for 2-4. A last minute goal made the final score 2-5.

The Dereham goals were scored by recent arrival Charlie Clarke (2), Ryan Crisp (2) and Adam Hipperson.

The scoreline flattered the visitors, with Gorleston not outplayed, but it was the extra quality in the final third which made the difference.

Gorleston were back in action at Emerald Park on Tuesday evening and recorded a 1-0 win over Mulbarton Wanderers, who play in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League.

On Saturday Gorleston travel to Anglian Combination Premier Division outfit Waveney (3pm) and then play their final friendly on Tuesday evening when Lowestoft Town visit Emerald Park (7.45pm).

The season starts for real on Saturday week at home to Ely City.

The Reserves are scheduled to play a friendly tomorrow against St Andrews at the Open Academy, Salhouse Road, Norwich (noon).