Butler brothers take over at Gorleston as Larter calls it a day

Stewart Larter watching his final game for Gorleston Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

Gorleston parted company with manager Stewart Larter following last week's 8-0 defeat at Norwich United, which made it 12 matches without a win stretching back to last season.

In a tweet, Larter said: "Having reflected on Tuesday's night performance I have decided to step down as first team manager — I would like to thank Matty Potter who has supported me during my time and has been so professional in very difficult circumstances for us both." Potter has also left the club.

Chairman Alan Gordon moved quickly to appoint replacements with Ricci Butler leaving Anglian Combination outfit Caister to take charge with his brother Scott, who had been managing Gorleston's successful reserve side.

"I thank Stewart Larter for answering my call to come back and manage the club through a very difficult period," he stated. "I thank both him and Matty Potter for their effort and professionalism during some tough times. I wish them both the very best in their future football careers.

"The results at the end of last season left a lot to be desired, picking up just one point in 30, and although the football looked good in pre-season, the opening two fixtures ended in defeat also, culminating in the 8-0 defeat at Norwich United where we looked lost and lacked any great passion. Both Stewart and I talked the following day and I accepted his decision to stand down.

"I sought counsel from my vice-chairman, fellow committee members, people close to the club, several senior players and most importantly took into consideration the thoughts and wants of the fans.

"We have appointed Ricci Butler and Scott Butler as joint first team managers for the 2019/20 season. We look for them to bring back the passion and a new vitality to the club, a club that they both love and have a long history with, I look for a fresh approach from the managers and to unify the club once again and get back to where we want to be.

"I thank Alan Peace, chairman of Caister FC for his cooperation during this process and wish him and his club every success for the coming season."

An announcement on who will replace Scott Butler as the reserve team boss will be announced in due course.

The club will hold its annual meeting next Friday, August 23, in the Clubhouse, starting at 7.30pm.

After making FA Cup progress last weekend, Gorleston hope to kick-start their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season under new management tomorrow away at Godmanchester Rovers.

Like the Greens, Godmanchester lost their opening two league games and then made progress in the FA Cup.

On Tuesday night, Gorleston are back at Emerald Park when Swaffham Town visit for a league match (7.45pm).

Gorleston Reserves begin life in senior football tomorrow when they travel to Stalham Town in the Anglian Combination Division One (2.30pm). They play their second match on Tuesday night away at Kirkley & Pakefield Reserves (7.30pm).

Gorleston U18s also get their season under way next week when they begin the defence of their league title at home to Kirkley & Pakefield U18 on Thursday, August 22, 7.45pm.

Great Yarmouth Town have two home matches in the space of four days to look forward to in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn League. After taking just one point from two away games they welcome Cornard United to the Wellesley tomorrow and then host Mulbarton Wanderers on Tuesday evening.

Caister began life after Ricci Butler in impressive fashion on Monday evening when they thrashed UEA 6-0 at the FDC, Bowthorpe to lift the Don Frost Cup in the traditional Anglian Combination curtain-raiser.

Last season's runners-up begin their Premier Division campaign at Long Stratton on Saturday (2.30pm) before hosting near neighbours Acle next Tuesday evening (6.15pm). Acle are at Bradenham Wanderers on Saturday.