Gorleston make early exit from FA Vase after 2-1 defeat at Newmarket

Keith Vincent goes close with a header for Gorleston in their FA Vase defeat Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

Another battling performance from Gorleston yielded no reward as their hopes of any FA Vase glory were ended at the first hurdle.

There were five changes from last week's exit from the FA Cup. Out were Sam Ellis, Matty Brown, Jimmy Blake, Isaac Burrage and Luke Goreham with Dan Pinheiro, Cameron Barnes, Ross Gilfedder, Elliott Hannant and Mitch McKay coming in.

The game burst into life midway through the first half. Ross Paterson got through on the right but was denied by a Connor Milligan save. From the resultant corner, the ball bounced off several players before landing at the feet of an unmarked Jacob Partridge in the middle of the penalty area. He took a touch then drilled the ball unerringly into the net.

The Jockeys' lead lasted just three minutes. Mitch McKay pounced to intercept on the halfway line and crossed to the back post where Gilfedder arrived to turn it in.

Whitehead cut in onto his right foot and hit a shot which Milligan palmed away before Dino latched on to a McKay backheel to get an effort on target.

Three minutes before the break Keith Vincent, up for a corner, got a good header in which Newmarket keeper Alex Archer saved with his feet.

The hosts seemed to up the tempo at the start of the second half and a great reaction save from close range by Milligan kept the scores level. Three minutes later, Milligan was in action again pushing away a shot from the edge of the box while Pinheiro then forced Archer into a save at the other end from distance.

Joel Watts dribbled across from left to right, hurdling three lunges, before turning back inside and shooting over the bar.

Watts again, then Tabakovic, both produced trickery on the right which almost unlocked the hosts defence. However the decisive moment came with 15 minutes left.

Michael Shinn hit a low, hard cross from the right edge of the Greens' box which flashed across the face of goal. Gorleston substitute Elijah Lawrence-Gatete, just six minutes into his Greens' debut, had no option but to slide in at the back post to try and clear and prevent a tap-in but, instead, divertrf the ball into his own net.

One bright note for Gorleston was the welcome return of Alex Kounnas as a late substitute. He has been sidelined by injury since December 2017.

Gorleston: Milligan, Pinheiro, K Ingram (c), Hannant, Vincent, Barnes, Tabakovic (Kounnas 80), McKay (Lawrence-Gatete 69), Gilfedder (Sanders 43), Brown, Watts.

Attendance: 91.