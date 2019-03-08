Gorleston unable to build on dream start as they lose 3-1 at Newmarket

Kyle Ingram, wearing the blue change kit, on the ball for Gorleston at Newmarket Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

After the euphoria of Wednesday's first league win of the season, Gorleston came back to earth with a bump on Saturday, losing 3-1 at Newmarket.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Once again injuries forced changes. Eddie Short was a late call-up to replace the injured Richard Gillings at the back, Jordan Cantwell was also injured so Alex Kounnas started and Kyle Ingram made his 150th appearance.

The Greens opened the scoring with virtually their first attack in the fifth minute. Mitch McKay picked the ball up just inside the Jockeys' half and slid a through ball between defenders for Joel Watts who took his time before burying it left footed into the roof of the net.

The hosts almost found an equaliser within a minute. Short and Dale Cockrill got in a muddle trying to clear by their own goalpost but the ball somehow stayed out and Sam Ellis hooked away.

The equaliser did come in the 12th minute. What looked like a tug on Cockrill went unpunished and the Newmarket player was allowed to go on and put the ball across goal where Connor Milligan palmed it away but it fell to an unmarked Michael Shinn who gently stroked home.

The Greens, wearing their blue away kit, fell behind in the 32nd minute. Once again they failed to clear the ball properly and it fell to Jordan Foster 20 yards out. He simply toe-poked it towards goal and his effort deceived Milligan on the plastic pitch and rolled into the bottom corner.

Gorleston came out with renewed vigour for the second half and should have equalised early on. Kyle Ingram's effort caused the keeper to work while two minutes later Keegan Middleton bent one just over the bar. A minute later McKay lifted the ball over the top for Connor Ingram to latch on to but Archer saved well low down.

Although looking sharper and on top, Gorleston lost the game just before the hour mark. A sloppy pass from Cockrill out of defence was intercepted by Foster who bore down on Milligan and poked the ball through the keeper's legs and into the goal.

That seemed to knock the stuffing out of the Greens and heads dropped.

Middleton picked out Connor Ingram midway through the half but the keeper again saved well.

Gorleston had their chances and the result could have been different had they found the equaliser early in the second half. Although they have now lost twice this season away at Newmarket, who have top four ambitions, there has been very little between the teams over the two matches.

Gorleston: Milligan, Ellis (Pinheiro 77), Kounnas (J Short 72), Goreham, Cockrill, E Short, K Ingram, McKay (Brown 87), Watts, C Ingram, Middleton.

Gorleston 1

Norwich CBS 1

You may also want to watch:

(CBS win 5-4 on penalties)

A break from league action on Tuesday evening did nothing to improve Gorleston's fortunes as they lost on penalties in the first round of the League Cup.

There were six changes to the team that lost at Newmarket. Connor Milligan and Keegan Middleton dropped to the bench while Sam Ellis, Alex Kounnas, Luke Goreham and Eddie Short were all absent.

Ryan Hemmings took his place in goal. Daniel Pinheiro, Richard Gillings, Jacob Short and Peter Lambert all started and new signing Nick Bailey made his debut at left back and, in doing so, became the 38th different player to represent the first team in their 11 games this season.

CBS took the lead in the fourth minute. A ball played inside the full back saw Harrison Gilding-Hewitt race on to it and finish well.

Joel Watts tried his luck from 20 yards but it went straight to the keeper and then good link-up play between Lambert and Connor Ingram saw Ingram through but his dink over the keeper went wide.

Gorleston equalised midway through the half. Strong play from Kyle Ingram on the right saw him slide the ball to Lambert on the edge of the box and he drilled the ball into the net.

Ten minutes before the break, Watts' effort was parried and veered up to Connor Ingram following up but he couldn't keep the ball down.

Gorleston came close to going ahead in the 65th minute. Keegan Middleton came on to swing a couple of free- kicks into the box but CBS managed to scramble the ball away.

CBS were barely threatening while the best chance for the Greens came 10 minutes from time. Connor Ingram got into the box and probably should have squared to Lambert but went went alone.

His shot was deflected off the back of a defender in front of the goal but a goal-kick was awarded.

The 90 minutes finished and the game went straight to penalties. Middleton was up first but his kick was saved. The remaining penalties were all converted so Norwich CBS ran out 5-4 winners.

Match sponsor Midstream Coatings awarded the Batemans man of the match to Peter Lambert.

Gorleston: Hemmings, Pinheiro (Middleton 64), Bailey, McKay, Gillings, Cockrill, K Ingram (capt), J Short, Lambert (Hannant 83), C Ingram, Watts.

Ref: Abigail Byrne; Attendance: 72.