Gorleston lose 7-1 at home to high-flying Woodbridge

Gorleston's Nick Bailey and Keith Vincent snuff out a Woodbridge attack during a painful afternoon at Emerald park Picture: DAVID HARDY Archant

Gorleston were taught a lesson by their high-flying opponents on Saturday as their struggles continued.

There were six changes from the midweek League Cup defeat and four changes from the previous league game.

Joel Watts and Connor Ingram dropped to the bench with Daniel Pinheiro while Ryan Hemmings, Jacob Short and Richard Gillings were all out. In came Connor Milligan, Luke Goreham, Keith Vincent, Jordan Cantwell, Keegan Middleton and Alex Kounnas.

Against the side who finished runners-up last season and came into the game third, Gorleston's tactics were obvious from the first minute. They were content to sit back, with Lambert ploughing a lonely furrow up front.

The Greens had a good shout for a penalty turned down when Carlos Edwards appeared to block a Middleton free-kick with his arm before two quick goals effectively killed their hopes around the half hour mark.

A wriggling run by Luke Mallett into the right of the box saw him cross low to where Jake Rudge was waiting for a simple sidefoot finish. Four minutes later a mistake in midfield was pounced on by George Bowman who drove forward and drilled the ball home.

Five minutes later it was game over. Gorleston didn't clear the ball properly and it came back to Mark Ray whose effort was deflected into the path of Mallett for a tap-in.

Gorleston came close to getting one back five minutes before the break when Lambert found space in the box but his effort bounced back off the underside of the bar. Kounnas following up saw his effort well saved.

Three minutes later Woodbridge worked their way through the heart of the Greens far too easily. Rudge was played into the box and a clever dink over Milligan made it four. The Greens keeper then made an excellent triple save to prevent the visitors from making it five.

Any hopes of an unlikely comeback were over two minutes into the second half. Ray saw a shot cleared off the line by Vincent. Woodbridge kept pressing, crossing it back in to Ray who climbed higher than his marker to head it back across goal into the bottom corner.

Four minutes later it was six when the excellent Kelsey Trotter was played through the middle with an excellent flick and finished past Milligan.

Two more great saves from Milligan denied Ray before a lovely finish from the edge of the box by Nathan Read off the outside of his foot made it 7-0 on 81 minutes.

Gorleston gained a consolation six minutes from time when substitute Connor Ingram robbed Jake Green and finished into the bottom corner. It was his 50th league goal for the Greens.

Match sponsor David Hudson had the task of picking the Bateman's man of the match and he chose keeper Milligan, who had kept the score in single figures.

Gorleston: Milligan, Goreham, Bailey, Cantwell, Vincent, Cockrill (Pinheiro 60), K Ingram (c), McKay, Lambert (C Ingram 56), Middleton (Watts 60), Kounnas.

Attendance: 132.