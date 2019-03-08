Search

Advanced search

Connor Ingram's late strike earns Gorleston 3-2 win over Mildenhall

PUBLISHED: 06:19 11 October 2019

Eddie Short is poised at the back post ready to equalise for Gorleston against Mildenhall Picture: DAVE HARDY

Eddie Short is poised at the back post ready to equalise for Gorleston against Mildenhall Picture: DAVE HARDY

Archant

An excellent performance from Gorleston saw them come from two down to secure a much-needed win with virtually the last kick of the game.

There were four changes from last week's debacle against Woodbridge. Keith Vincent and Dale Cockrill were out while Keegan Middleton and Alex Kounnas dropped to the bench. In came Sam Ellis, Eddie Short, Joel Watts and Connor Ingram, with Mitch McKay dropping into the back four at centre half.

Gorleston began positively, taking the game to their mid-table opponents who had been playing at a higher level last season.

However, Mildenhall's first attack saw them gain a corner which was played into the box where Connor Milligan reacted well to save a header but the ball fell back to Jack Brame, unmarked in the six yard box, and he poked it home.

Heads dropped and nine minutes later Mildenhall doubled their lead when a ball was played through to the edge of the box. Milligan came out but couldn't collect as the ball was outside the area and Ollie Canfer lifted the ball over the keeper into the empty net.

Fans began to fear another drubbing but after 24 minutes the Greens pulled one back. Jordan Cantwell played the ball through the middle and Connor Ingram outpaced Brame and slotted past the advancing keeper.

You may also want to watch:

Mildenhall regrouped over half-time and 10 minutes into the second half were inches away from extending their lead when a thumping 30 yard effort from Valter Rocha smashed against the upright.

The visitors could also have killed the game off in the 80th minute but Canfer's header bounced onto the bar.

With five minutes of normal time remaining, Gorleston earned a corner on the right. Connor Ingram floated it over into the box where Eddie Short arrived at the back post to steer the ball into the net for his first goal for the first team and a well-deserved equaliser.

Then it got even better for Gorleston. Three minutes into stoppage time the hosts won a free-kick on the edge of the area after a foul on Connor Ingram and his shot deflected off Brame in the wall, wrong-footing the keeper, and found the back of the net, to the immense joy of the majority of people inside Emerald Park.

It was the penultimate kick of the game - as soon as Mildenhall restarted the match the referee blew the final whistle.

Gorleston: Milligan, Ellis, Bailey, Cantwell, McKay, E Short, K Ingram (capt), Lambert, Watts (Middleton 88), C Ingram (Kounnas 95), Goreham (Hedge 61)

Ref: Luke Scott; Attendance: 103.

Bateman's man of the match: Mitch McKay.

Most Read

‘It’s like a second home’ - see inside this couple’s Gorleston beach hut

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Holiday park plans expansion of more than 100 caravans

Cherry Tree Holiday Park wants to add 107 static caravans to its site in Burgh Castle. The application site is pictured top left Photo: Google Maps

Drivers braced for six weeks of disruption as Great Yarmouth roadworks ‘make good progress’

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Most Read

‘It’s like a second home’ - see inside this couple’s Gorleston beach hut

Nick and Janet Philpot at their Gorleston beach hut. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

Holiday park plans expansion of more than 100 caravans

Cherry Tree Holiday Park wants to add 107 static caravans to its site in Burgh Castle. The application site is pictured top left Photo: Google Maps

Drivers braced for six weeks of disruption as Great Yarmouth roadworks ‘make good progress’

Roadworks at the Matalan/Station Road junction in Great Yarmouth began on September 23. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Connor Ingram’s late strike earns Gorleston 3-2 win over Mildenhall

Eddie Short is poised at the back post ready to equalise for Gorleston against Mildenhall Picture: DAVE HARDY

Great Yarmouth Town record fine 3-2 win over King’s Lynn Reserves

Tom Hunter made it three goals in two games for the Bloaters Picture: STEVE WOOD

Sugar factory ‘as old as the Titanic’ gets a £6.8m upgrade

British Sugar has invested £6.8m in its Cantley factory to upgrade its production of Limex, a soil-conditioning by-product of the sugar-making process. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Motorcyclist hospitalised after crash

Police were called to a crash in Gorleston on October 9. Picture: James Bass

‘It is grim’ - Shoppers put off by mystery pong at Tesco store

A stale smell at Tesco in Belton has been putting off shoppers. Picture: Daniel Hickey.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists