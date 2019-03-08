Connor Ingram's late strike earns Gorleston 3-2 win over Mildenhall

An excellent performance from Gorleston saw them come from two down to secure a much-needed win with virtually the last kick of the game.

There were four changes from last week's debacle against Woodbridge. Keith Vincent and Dale Cockrill were out while Keegan Middleton and Alex Kounnas dropped to the bench. In came Sam Ellis, Eddie Short, Joel Watts and Connor Ingram, with Mitch McKay dropping into the back four at centre half.

Gorleston began positively, taking the game to their mid-table opponents who had been playing at a higher level last season.

However, Mildenhall's first attack saw them gain a corner which was played into the box where Connor Milligan reacted well to save a header but the ball fell back to Jack Brame, unmarked in the six yard box, and he poked it home.

Heads dropped and nine minutes later Mildenhall doubled their lead when a ball was played through to the edge of the box. Milligan came out but couldn't collect as the ball was outside the area and Ollie Canfer lifted the ball over the keeper into the empty net.

Fans began to fear another drubbing but after 24 minutes the Greens pulled one back. Jordan Cantwell played the ball through the middle and Connor Ingram outpaced Brame and slotted past the advancing keeper.

Mildenhall regrouped over half-time and 10 minutes into the second half were inches away from extending their lead when a thumping 30 yard effort from Valter Rocha smashed against the upright.

The visitors could also have killed the game off in the 80th minute but Canfer's header bounced onto the bar.

With five minutes of normal time remaining, Gorleston earned a corner on the right. Connor Ingram floated it over into the box where Eddie Short arrived at the back post to steer the ball into the net for his first goal for the first team and a well-deserved equaliser.

Then it got even better for Gorleston. Three minutes into stoppage time the hosts won a free-kick on the edge of the area after a foul on Connor Ingram and his shot deflected off Brame in the wall, wrong-footing the keeper, and found the back of the net, to the immense joy of the majority of people inside Emerald Park.

It was the penultimate kick of the game - as soon as Mildenhall restarted the match the referee blew the final whistle.

Gorleston: Milligan, Ellis, Bailey, Cantwell, McKay, E Short, K Ingram (capt), Lambert, Watts (Middleton 88), C Ingram (Kounnas 95), Goreham (Hedge 61)

Ref: Luke Scott; Attendance: 103.

Bateman's man of the match: Mitch McKay.