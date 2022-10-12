'He is a great fit' - Gorleston FC appoint new manager

Darren Cockrill has been appointed as manager at Gorleston FC - Credit: David Hardy

Gorleston FC have appointed a new manager who is well known in the local leagues.

Darren Cockrill has become first team manager at the Isthmian League North Division side following the departure of Scott Butler last month.

Cockrill’s first game in charge was on Tuesday night away at Heybridge Swifts where the Greens suffered a 1-0 defeat.

His appointment comes as Gorleston signed Henry Pollock on loan from Lowestoft and defender Joshua Okpolokpo from Leiston, who made his debut at Heybridge.

The club's chairman, Jamie Humphries, said: “After speaking to lots of interested individuals, we felt that the leadership qualities Darren has shown with the players and the board represented exactly what we wanted from our next manager.

"His manner, standards and expectations match ours and this is a great fit for both parties.

"We have been working hard behind the scenes to bring in staff that will complement Darren and aid the team to move up the league as quickly as possible."

Butler had spent a total of 19 years at the club.

The club's next game is on Saturday against Basildon United at the home of Lowestoft Town FC.