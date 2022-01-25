Gorleston FC cruise to 5-0 senior cup away victory

Christy Finch hit a hat trick as the Greens made comfortable progress into the quarter finals of the Norfolk Senior Cup.

The cup game saw Gorleston cruise to victory 5-0 away to Mattishall.

The first goal came in the 23rd minute.

Joel Watts began the move on the right, feeding the ball inside, then continued his run to left of the box to pick up the return pass from Angus Mackie. Watts pulled the ball back to Finch in the six yard box and he turned the ball into the net.

Seven minutes before the break, a high ball into the box was adjudged to have been handled by a Mattishall defender. Finch stepped up and made no mistake.

The second half followed a similar pattern with the visitors in control. Finch came close to completing is hat trick in the 66th minute but was denied by the keeper's legs but his third goal did come three minutes later.

Mundawarara got in behind and burst into the box. He looked like he may score his first Gorleston goal but was blocked by a combination of defender and goalkeeper. However, the ball broke nicely to Finch who steered it back into the empty net.

It was Finch's 112th Gorleston goal which puts him into the top ten Gorleston scorers of all time. It was also his 16th for Gorleston in the Senior Cup, making him the Greens third highest scorer in that competition.

Two minutes later it was four. Watts broke forward. He attempted to slide Ross Gilfedder in but a defender blocked the pass.

However, it turned into a great one-two as the ball fell back to Watts who steadied himself and curled the ball past the keeper into the net.

With seven minutes remaining Gorleston completed the scoring this time through Connor Deeks who collected the ball just inside the opposition half and kept going forward unchallenged until he got to the edge of the D, where he unleashed an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

The Quarter Final draw for the Norfolk Senior Cup has handed Gorleston an away game at either Fakenham Town or Blofield United. Those two sides meet tonight night.

Gorleston FC are in action on Friday in the league with a visit to Kirkley & Pakefield, kick off 7.45pm.