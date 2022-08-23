Gorleston FC tumble out of FA Cup with 3-0 defeat

George Keys comes close with a header in the 3-0 defeat - Credit: David Hardy

Gorleston were dumped out of the FA Cup by a strong Ipswich Wanderers side in the Preliminary Round on Saturday.

As the away side, Gorleston made a bright start but the hosts came closest to opening the scoring when Jack Madley headed wide.

A long ball over the top then caught the Greens defence flat-footed with Matt Blake running in behind but he put the effort wide.

Christy Finch hit a low free kick which was easy for the keeper.

A Robbie Sweeney effort then slipped through the keeper's finger tips but he managed to scramble back and grab the ball from the goal line.

With 18 minutes gone, Wanderers took the lead.

Another long ball sent Nathan Reid through between defenders and he slotted it past Jake Jessup into the net.

Just after the half hour, a marauding run from Angus Mackie on the right saw him feed Gilfedder in the box but his effort was deflected wide for Gorleston's first corner.

Sam Knock had a free header at the back post from the corner but couldn't get over the ball to direct it on target.

Just before the break, Jessup saved from Reid to keep the deficit at one.

Both keepers kept the score at one nil before a mix up at the back, when Jessup came out for a long ball and gifted Darren Mills with a simple finish to double his side's lead.

Within five minutes the game was over when Blake was tripped in the box and picked himself up to convert the penalty.

Both keepers again made good saves before a consolation looked possible for Gorleston when good football played Sweeney into the box.

He was about to square it to give debutant Maxwell Ibenne-Kanu a chance when the referee inexplicably pulled the game back for a free kick to Gorleston ten yards outside the box.

The free kick came to nothing and even in the fourth minute of stoppage time Kanu had a chance for that consolation goal but shot wide.

Gorleston face another difficult away trip on Saturday when they travel to second placed AFC Sudbury.

The Greens were due to be at home to leaders Lowestoft on bank holiday Monday but that match has been postponed as Lowestoft have to play an FA Cup tie on Tuesday.