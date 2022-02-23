Gorleston FC knocked out of senior cup in 2-0 away defeat

Action from Gorleston's defeat in the Norfolk Senior Cup game against Fakenham - Credit: David Hardy

Gorleston relinquished their hold on the Norfolk Senior Cup with an under par performance away at Fakenham on Tuesday.

The Greens, who lost 2--0, made four changes to the team that had lost at Long Melford.

Connor Deeks missed out through an injury which will keep him out for about six weeks.

Christy Finch was unavailable, Connor Ingram dropped to the bench and there was no place for Joel Watts.

In came Angus Mackie, Dominic Docherty, Ross Gilfedder and Harrison Bacon.

Jake Jessup saved from Ashley Jarvis low down after 11 minutes then Harrison Bacon perhaps should have done better at the other end, seven minutes later, when Gorleston broke from a Fakenham corner.

Five minutes before the break, Gilfedder went down heavily in the box but the referee waved away his appeals.

Two minutes after that, Fakenham took the lead.

A poor Gorleston free kick was easily cleared and found Jack Robinson in acres of space on the Gorleston right.

He calmly tucked the ball past the onrushing Jessup into the bottom corner of the net.

Gilfedder and Bacon put two early second half chances over before Bacon and Watts both saw efforts saved by the opposition keepers.

Robbie Sweeney laid a ball back to Kyle Ingram to drive into the box. His near post shot was turned wide by Tom Coombs.

Five minutes later, Jessup stopped Watts as he dribbled into the box.

Jessup then launched the ball forward towards Bacon racing through.

Coombs came out of his box and, as Bacon tried to nick the ball past him, he caught the keeper instead.

Bacon was denied again by Coombs before Jessup saved bravely at the feet of Watts at the other end.

The game was won by Fakenham with nine minutes left when a weak back header let Watts in on the left and he finished well with a lob over Jessup.

There was a late free kick from Connor Ingram which missed the target and that was the closest Gorleston came to pulling a goal back.

Gorleston take on Haverhill Rovers on Saturday at Emerald Park, kick off 3.

Then on Tuesday night they travel to Thetford for the rearranged league game which was postponed last Friday due to Storm Eunice.