Gorleston go nine league games unbeaten

Gorleston made it nine league games unbeaten, ten in all competitions, to maintain their four point lead at the top of the table after they beat Mildenhall 3-1 away at the weekend.

The hosts began playing down the slope and had the better of the early exchanges and were inches from taking the lead in the 12th minute when a mix up in the Gorleston defence forced Connor Deeks to clear off his own line.

The Greens countered quickly from a Mildenhall attack with Robbie Sweeney switching play to Connor Ingram. Ingram crossed back into the box where Sweeney got on the end of it but could only direct the ball wide.

Two minutes later came the first save of the match. The ball clearly bounced down in the Gorleston box off the arm of Luke Butcher but the ref allowed play on. Butcher swivelled and shot from eight yards but Jake Jessup reacted superbly, flinging himself to his left to fingertip the ball over the bar.

A header from the corner was also cleared off the Gorleston line.

With 28 minutes on the clock Sweeney sent Christy Finch down the left. He crossed to the far post where Bacon struck a shot goalwards but Josh Pope got down low to save.

His clearance was picked up by Gorleston and played in to Connor Ingram in the centre. Ingram held it up, turned and slid a pass into the path of Sweeney running from deep. Sweeney rounded the keeper and slotted the ball into the net for his first goal in a Gorleston shirt.

Six minutes into the second half it was Mildenhall who scored. Alex Steed had plenty of space and time in midfield to slide a pass between defenders into the path of Tanner Call who struck the equaliser.

Gorleston were knocked out of their stride for a bit and Jessup plucked a header from a free kick out of the air to keep the sides level.

But the Greens were back in front in the 70th minute. Deeks slotted a perfect ball through for Sweeney who finished nicely past the goalkeeper.

Gorleston made the game safe with three minutes to go.

Finch collected the ball on the left side of the box and made no mistake slotting it past the keeper into the bottom corner.

Gorleston are back in Emerald Park on Saturday when they play Ely City at 3pm.