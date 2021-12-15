News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > Sport

Gorleston FC enjoy 7-0 senior cup win

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 9:43 AM December 15, 2021
The man of the match Nick Davis is presented a bottle of bubbly by Carl Butler.

The man of the match Nick Davis is presented a bottle of bubbly by Carl Butler. - Credit: David Hardy

Gorleston began their defence of the Norfolk Senior Cup with a comfortable 7-0 victory over Wells Town on Tuesday night.

The Butlers made six changes from the league game at March Town at the weekend with Steve Taylor, Luke Goreham, Mitch McKay, Harrison Bacon, Joel Watts and Connor Ingram replaced by Nick Davis, Peter Lambert, Connor Deeks, Panashe Mundawarara, Christy Finch and Ross Gilfedder.

Not surprisingly the Greens dominated the game against a side who play in the same league as the Reserves.

After three minutes, Wells keeper Richard Bond reacted well to keep out Gilfedder from close range. Two minutes later a Gorleston effort smacked against the post.

The surprise was that it took half an hour before the ball eventually found the net and then three goals in seven minutes more or less finished the game off.

After 31 minutes, Gilfedder's flick found Finch who squared inside to Robbie Sweeney to finish.

Three minutes later, Gilfedder's shot was palmed out by Bond to Sweeney who laid the ball back to Lambert and he picked out the top corner of the goal.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man found dead in the road on A47
  2. 2 Builder pocketed £67,300 through botched extension, court hears
  3. 3 'Well-run' Yarmouth cocktail bar can open until 2am, committee decides
  1. 4 Woman used mother's blue badge parking permit to go shopping, court hears
  2. 5 Free Christmas Day meals at town's Minster cancelled due to Covid
  3. 6 Graphic designer took his own life at age of 47
  4. 7 Car windows smashed as cards, keys and a coat stolen
  5. 8 People respond to Roman fort parking charges
  6. 9 'Kindness is contagious' - Family to hand out gifts around Gorleston
  7. 10 Two people rescued after coastguard called to Great Yarmouth

In the 38th minute Sweeney was again the provider, driving into the box before squaring for Finch to finish off.

Three minutes into the second half Gorleston floated a free kick into the box which was flicked on and Gilfedder rose to loop a header over the stricken keeper to make it four.

It took twenty minutes for the next goal to arrive. After good work by Mundawarara on the right, he found Sweeney who played a one two with Lambert on the edge of the box before firing the ball home.

The sixth goal came four minutes later when Finch hit his second of the match into the bottom corner.

Three minutes from time, Mundawarara slid Gilfedder into the box. He squared across the goal and gave Watts a simple tap in to make it seven.

Gorleston will now travel to Mattishall in the next round in mid-January.

Man of the match was awarded to Nick Davis.

Saturday's game saw Gorleston lost 3-1 away to March Town.

Gorleston FC next play on Friday when Norwich Utd visit Emerald Park.

Gorleston's next match after this is on December 27 when they visit Kirkley & Pakefield, kick off at 11am.

Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The mint mansion on Gorleston's Marine Parade

Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Octopus seafood restaurant is set to open on King Street in Great Yarmouth.

Food and Drink

New seafood restaurant with 'best cocktails around' to open in Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment.

Yarmouth market move hits another snag

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
New measures mean people have to wear mask in more places as Covid cases rise in the run up to Chris

One case of Omicron reported in borough

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon