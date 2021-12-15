Gorleston FC enjoy 7-0 senior cup win

The man of the match Nick Davis is presented a bottle of bubbly by Carl Butler. - Credit: David Hardy

Gorleston began their defence of the Norfolk Senior Cup with a comfortable 7-0 victory over Wells Town on Tuesday night.

The Butlers made six changes from the league game at March Town at the weekend with Steve Taylor, Luke Goreham, Mitch McKay, Harrison Bacon, Joel Watts and Connor Ingram replaced by Nick Davis, Peter Lambert, Connor Deeks, Panashe Mundawarara, Christy Finch and Ross Gilfedder.

Not surprisingly the Greens dominated the game against a side who play in the same league as the Reserves.

After three minutes, Wells keeper Richard Bond reacted well to keep out Gilfedder from close range. Two minutes later a Gorleston effort smacked against the post.

The surprise was that it took half an hour before the ball eventually found the net and then three goals in seven minutes more or less finished the game off.

After 31 minutes, Gilfedder's flick found Finch who squared inside to Robbie Sweeney to finish.

Three minutes later, Gilfedder's shot was palmed out by Bond to Sweeney who laid the ball back to Lambert and he picked out the top corner of the goal.

In the 38th minute Sweeney was again the provider, driving into the box before squaring for Finch to finish off.

Three minutes into the second half Gorleston floated a free kick into the box which was flicked on and Gilfedder rose to loop a header over the stricken keeper to make it four.

It took twenty minutes for the next goal to arrive. After good work by Mundawarara on the right, he found Sweeney who played a one two with Lambert on the edge of the box before firing the ball home.

The sixth goal came four minutes later when Finch hit his second of the match into the bottom corner.

Three minutes from time, Mundawarara slid Gilfedder into the box. He squared across the goal and gave Watts a simple tap in to make it seven.

Gorleston will now travel to Mattishall in the next round in mid-January.

Man of the match was awarded to Nick Davis.

Saturday's game saw Gorleston lost 3-1 away to March Town.

Gorleston FC next play on Friday when Norwich Utd visit Emerald Park.

Gorleston's next match after this is on December 27 when they visit Kirkley & Pakefield, kick off at 11am.