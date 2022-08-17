Gorleston suffer two 2-3 defeats in a row

Gorleston lost 2-3 away to Felixstowe and Walton United on Tuesday night.

The away game saw Liam Jackson and Ross Gilfedder score for the Greens.

Tuesday's defeat follows another defeat on Saturday which saw Gorleston lose at home 2-3 to New Salamis.

Jake Jessup was making his 50th Gorleston appearance at the weekend's game.

Gorleston played their way into Saturday's game with Christy Finch seeing a shot blocked and it was slightly against the run of play when New Salamis took the lead in the 19th minute.

Former Ghanaian international Derek Asamoah, who just seven years ago was scoring goals in the Football League Cup against Liverpool, used his strength to win the ball back on the left and dink a cross in.

The first effort from his team mate was saved but Jake Jessup only managed to parry the ball out to the feet of the incoming George Lutaaya who couldn't miss.

Six minutes before the break, Gorleston gained their first corner of the game which North took. Deeks met it with a thumping header to put his side level.

New Salamis went back in front in the 58th minute. A poor touch at the back was pounced on by Asamoah who made no mistake with his finish.

The visitors extended their lead in the 70th minute when a cross from the right was misjudged in the air by Angus Mackie allowing Asamoah to control then round the advancing Jessup and fire the ball home.

As the game entered the 90th minute, Ingram won the ball back in midfield and played a one-two with Robbie Sweeney.

Ingram's cross was too far in front of Sweeney but a poor attempt at a clearance presented the ball back to Sweeney who blasted it into the roof of the net.

The seven minutes of stoppage time saw a spirited finish from Gorleston winning a series of corners.

It's back on the road to Wembley for Gorleston on Saturday when the Greens are in FA Cup Preliminary Round action.

Gorleston travel to Thurlow Nunn Premier League side Ipswich Wanderers, kick off at 3pm.