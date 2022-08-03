Gorleston to start season with FA Cup match

Gorleston FC start the new season on Saturday with a FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round match against Biggleswade United.

Kick off is at 3pm.

The game is at Crown Meadow, the home of Lowestoft Town, as the Greens are sharing the ground for the season for home games with the Suffolk side.

Biggleswade were in the United Counties League Premier South last season, finishing second bottom, but have been transferred to the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division in the latest FA reshuffle.

Their season has already begun. They had a league game at Arlesey Town on Tuesday night which Biggleswade won 2-0.

Despite scoring inside the opening minute last Saturday through Christy Finch, a young Gorleston side lost 3-2 at Long Stratton in their final pre-season friendly.

Jamie North scored the other goal.

In June a ground share agreement was sealed - with officials at Lowestoft Town FC and Gorleston FC confirming that Crown Meadow in the Suffolk town will be used as the home ground for both teams in the forthcoming 2022/23 season in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.