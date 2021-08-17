Gorleston FC maintain 100pc record with nervy win

Published: 12:08 PM August 17, 2021

Gorleston FC maintained their 100pc start to the league season with a win over Thetford Town.

The Greens made a slow start at Emerald Park on Saturday (August 14) and their opponents took full advantage, grabbing the lead in the fourth minute. Elliot Smith got clear on the left and, as Jake Jessup came to the edge of his box, Smith squared the ball to Joao Varela to give him a simple tap-in.

Christy Finch, who opened the scoring for Gorleston FC versus Thetford Town on Saturday, August 14. - Credit: Gorleston FC

The Greens were only behind for four minutes.

McKay won the ball back in midfield, finding Kyle Ingram who fizzed a pass to Christy Finch on the left wing. Finch swerved through two challenges, cutting inside onto his right foot and striking a low drive into the bottom corner of the net.

Later, Gorleston gained the lead. Joel Watts got clear on the right wing and dribbled into the box, his cross to the back post took a deflection off a defender and found the net.

Gorleston should have had the match sewn up by half time and there was a slow start to the second half with Finch and Varela both having shots off target.

It took until the nineteenth minute of the second half before Gorleston scored their third. Finch's cross was flicked on by Connor Ingram to Watts. Watts knocked it back in to Ingram and his low shot looped up and in off a defender.

Thetford had no choice but to push forward and with two minutes remaining the Gorleston defence went awol, giving Smith the freedom of the penalty area to plant a header past Jessup to set up a nervy end to the match.

Gorleston FC's new signing Sam Knock stops a Thetford Town attack at Emerald Park on Saturday, August 14. - Credit: Gorleston FC

Six minutes of injury time didn't help the fans' nerves as Thetford searched for an equaliser but, at the final whistle, it was another three points on the board for the Greens.

Gorleston: Jake Jessup, Angus Mackie, Alex Kounnas, Mitch McKay (Luke Goreham 79), Connor Deeks, Sam Knock, Kyle Ingram (c), Joel Watts (James Bemrose 69), Christy Finch, Connor Ingram, Andre Martins (Harrison Bacon 79)

Goals: Finch 8; Watts 23; C Ingram 64

Thetford Town: Frank Gammon, Sam Bond, Andrew Cusack (Josh Mann 79), Luke Bailey, Nathan Clarke, Elliot Smith, Jake Mann, Ross Bailey (Malley Delgardo 54), Joao Varela, Bernardo Felgueiras, Jack Delaune (Ryan Fuller 72)

Booking: Bond 67

Ref: Stephen Baldock

Attendance: 84