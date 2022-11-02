Gorleston FC celebrate second win on the seaon

Connor Deeks backheels the ball in the game against Coggeshall - Credit: David Hardy

Gorleston gained their second league win and their first clean sheet of the season against fellow strugglers Coggeshall Town as they beat them 2-0 last weekend.

The Greens began well, dominating the opening exchanges. Robbie Sweeney had an effort saved well by Akan George in the Coggeshall goal with Kyle Ingram's follow up blocked.

Gorleston took the lead in the 15th minute. After starting the move on the right touchline, Gilfedder received the ball inside the box and went down. The referee had no hesitation in pointing to the spot.

Gorleston had missed a chance to equalise from the spot at Grays but, this time Deeks was on the field and he made no mistake.

Mundawarara then had a chance to increase the lead but again the keeper saved well. From the resultant corner Joshua Okpolokpo placed his header straight at the keeper.

The visitors had their best chances of the match in the 27th minute.

A good advantage from the referee gave Jamie Bennett a chance coming in from the right but Jake Jessup saved with his legs. Following up, Junior Nkwonta hit a shot goalwards which Jessup parried away.

Ten minutes into the second half Kyle Ingram sent Mundawarara through but the Gorleston returnee hit a tame shot into the keeper's hands.

There was a let off for the Greens eight minutes later when Deeks' square ball was intercepted by Fredrick King.

He slid Nkwonta in behind the defenders but his shot bounced down off the crossbar, although the flag had already gone up for offside anyway.

A minute after that, Gorleston gave themselves some breathing space.

Greens manager Darren Cockrill gives a thumbs up to his side during their 2-0 win over Coggeshall - Credit: David Hardy

Jacek Zielonka was fouled on the left flank. He took the free kick himself, swinging it into the box where Josh Hughes, attempting to clear the ball, only succeeded in placing the ball past his own keeper into the net.

Henry Pollock had a chance in the 78th minute to open his Gorleston account but his side foot effort from inside the six yard box hit the outside of the post.

Gorleston travel to Witham Town on Saturday, kicking off at 3. Witham are mid-table and currently on a run of seven games without a win in all competitions.