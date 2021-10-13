Gorleston celebrate 2-1 away win

Published: 10:48 AM October 13, 2021

Gorleston FC celebrated a mid-week 2-1 away win against Wroxham on Tuesday night.

Gorleston made three changes from the weekend 1-1 draw at Walsham le Willows.

Alex Kounnas replaced Luke Goreham at left back, Ross Gilfedder replaced Peter Lambert and Connor Deeks started with Panashe Mundawarara dropping to the bench.

Kyle Ingram made his 200th Gorleston appearance.

Just three minutes in, Joel Watts on the left picked out Connor Ingram free in the middle.

One touch with his left, one touch with his right and the ball was in the back of the net to put Gorleston ahead and give Connor his 100th goal in a Gorleston shirt, in his 187th appearance.

Jessup was off his line sharpish to deny Joe Taylor in the 12th minute.

Four minutes later a poor header out of defence gave Bradley Spooner a chance which Jessup was equal too before an excellent dribble from Ryan Miles presented Spooner with another chance but again Jessup denied him.

Once more Gorleston failed to clear their lines properly and, once more, Jessup saved from Spooner before Gorleston registered their next shot on target when Joel Watts shot from Harrison Bacon's pass went straight to Ollie Sutton in the hosts goal.

Joe Taylor beat the offside in the 30th minute but, again, the big man was off his line to make the block.

Sam Knock headed wide from a Gorleston corner before Taylor tried to float a header over Jessup but that was never happening.

Before half time there was still time for Jessup to keep out Spooner again and for Watts to shoot over after good work from Deeks.

Wroxham pushed Gorleston back at the beginning of the second half but it was the Greens who had the first proper effort at goal when Connor Ingram's pull back from the byline found Watts but this time it was Sutton's turn to save.

A minute later Gorleston gave the ball away and had Jessup to thank once more for keeping out Taylor.

The Greens doubled their lead in the 59th minute. After building some pressure on the right, a cross into the box was cleared to the edge of the area where Connor Ingram collected it and drilled a low shot into the net via a deflection.

Watts forced Sutton into another fine save before a low Ingram cross into the box found Lambert and Watts almost getting in each other's way with the efforts to find the third goal.

A minute later, Wroxham were back in the game when the ball was played out to Ryan Curtis on their left. He came inside and struck a low shot.

The weekend's 1-1 draw saw Gorleston's Watts score on the 57th minute, with the home team equalising 10 minutes later.

Gorleston play their first home game in a month tomorrow (Saturday) when Newmarket Town visit Emerald Park, kick off 3pm.