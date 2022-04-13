Gorleston keep up top of the table march with 4-1 win

Sam Knock scored his first goal for Gorleston against Whitton United - Credit: David Hardy

Gorleston FC secured a 4-1 win against Whitton United at the weekend, guaranteeing the Greens at least a top two finish in the league.

Gorleston had all the possession in the opening quarter of the game but it was Whitton who took the lead in their first attack.

Kurt Warren broke into the box on the Whitton left. His initial shot was saved by Jake Jessup but the ball bounced up to the head of Ronaldo Wright who headed it home.

Within 60 seconds Gorleston had equalised.

The equaliser could have come thirty seconds earlier but for a fine double save from home keeper Jack Spurling. However from the resultant corner, swung over by Robbie Sweeney, Mitch McKay rose highest to head the ball into the net.

Gorleston should have gone into the break ahead. A ball into the box was grabbed by the keeper, who then dropped it at the feet of Connor Ingram who slotted the ball into the net. However, the referee felt the keeper had been impeded and gave him a free kick.

Within thirty seconds of the second half, Gorleston were in front.

A ball over the top was perfect for Christy Finch and, despite being pulled back by the defender, he steered it into the goal.

Jessup kept his side ahead five minutes later denying Warren.

Finch's cross from the left found Connor Ingram who was denied by a good save then roles were reversed as Ingram found Finch from the right but he shot wide.

Latching on to a Jessup clearance, Finch, on the stretch, could only knock the ball to the keeper before the Greens finally gave themselves some breathing space in the 63rd minute.

Finch found Kyle Ingram who, in turn, sent Sweeney through the middle and he tucked the ball neatly passed the keeper into the net.

The final goal came four minutes from time. From a corner, Sweeney found Knock in the box who stooped to power a header into the net for his first goal in a Gorleston shirt.

On Saturday Gorleston travel to Newmarket for their final away match of the season.

Then, on Easter Monday afternoon Gorleston play their penultimate home match of the season when Woodbridge Town visit Emerald Park, kick off is at 3.