Gorleston FC start 2022 with 4-1 win

Gorleston FC won their first game of 2022 4-1 at home against Walsham le Willows.

Walsham provided some early pressure but it was Harrison Bacon who forced the first save of the game after seven minutes although it would not have counted as the flag was up.

Five minutes later Christy Finch saw a near post drive smothered by the keeper.

Charlie Norman dragged a shot wide of the Gorleston goal then Luke Goreham found himself in the opposition box but his low drive to the far post could not be turned in by either Finch or Bacon.

Shortly after, Jake Jessup had to react quickly to keep out Scott McGavin.

Gorleston broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Kyle Ingram crossed towards Connor Ingram in the box. Defender Ian Miller stretched to intercept but could only turn it into his own net.

Gorleston extended their lead when Kyle Ingram twisted and turned inside the box before poking a low effort just inside the bottom corner.

Four minutes into the second half the Greens made it three.

Their first free kick of the match was played short to Connor Deeks who picked out Finch just inside the box and Finch struck a powerful right footed drive past the keeper into the net.

The visitors began to claw their way back into the game just before the hour mark.

Breaking down the left, the ball was crossed in to Kieran Twinn who slotted past Jessup. The Greens were convinced there was an offside.

Deeks' protestations did nothing but earn him a ten minute rest in the sin bin.

Being a man down for ten minutes gave Walsham a chance to push the Greens back and gain control of the midfield with Gorleston looking to play on the counter but, despite the extra pressure, the Gorleston goal wasn't unduly troubled.

With four minutes remaining, Gorleston removed any doubt about the result. The linesman awarded a free kick by the corner flag for a foul on Sweeney.

The ball found its way to the back of the box where Finch drilled it low into the middle and Peter Lambert instinctively redirected it into the top corner of the net.

On Saturday the Greens travel to Haverhill Rovers, kick off 3pm.