Gorleston have mixed results with a win and defeat in last two games

Gorleston finally secured their first points of the season and their first win in Step 4 football on Saturday when they beat Basildon Utd 3-1 at home.

Having got into a habit of conceding in the opening minutes, Jake Jessup was called into action in the second minute when he had to push Daniel McCullock's effort around the post but, for once, it was the Greens who took an early lead in the seventh minute.

From a corner, Sam Knock chased the loose ball and was tripped inside the penalty area. Captain Connor Deeks took responsibility for the penalty and duly sent the keeper the wrong way for his 20th goal in a Gorleston shirt to give the Greens the lead.

But, after 24 minutes, the visitors equalised. Tim Monsheju brought the ball down and dribbled square across the pitch where he slotted a pass between defenders into the path of top scorer McCullock who tucked the ball past Jessup into the net.

From the restart the ball was played forward by Robbie Sweeney. Goalkeeper James Askew raced to the edge of his box but collided with his own defender which allowed Jamie North to run past them, collect the lose ball and tuck it into the empty net for his first Gorleston goal.

The Greens gave themselves breathing space seven minutes into the second half.

From a North corner, Keys arrived ahead of Deeks at the back post to turn the ball into the net for his first Gorleston goal.

Gorleston were unable to follow up Saturday's win after they lost 2-0 away to Sowmarket Town in mid-week.

Gorleston went back to their habit of conceding early goals when the visitors took the lead in the eighth minute after Reggie Lambe turned in a low cross.

The visitors had the ball in the net from a corner on the hour mark but the referee ruled it out for an infringement on Jake Jessup. That just served as a warning though as, seven minutes later, after a superb Jessup reflex save had led to another corner, this time Josh Curry was on hand to turn the ball into the net to double the lead.

On Saturday Gorleston are away to East Thurrock Utd. Then, on Wednesday night they go to Grays Athletic.