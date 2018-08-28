Gorleston 0 Kirkley & Pakefield 1: Greens lose again as penalty proves decisive

Gorleston recorded back-to-back defeats in the league for the first time since November as they lost a tight encounter at Emerald Park,

Cameron Russell’s second half penalty was all that separated the sides in a game that was held up for 10 minutes due to a head injury sustained by Kirkley midfielder Jordan Haverson.

The hosts started brightly, with the low sun proving problematic for the Kirkley goalkeeper Adam Rix, who managed to tip Kyle Ingram’s early looping free-kick over the bar.

The Greens then created a half-chance through right-back Angus Mackie but his drilled delivery across the face of goal was diverted behind for a corner.

The visitors manufactured their first significant chance through a powerful free-kick by Lee Will which drew a routine save from Adam Holbrook.

The Greens continued to push for a goal and were presented with a great opportunity on 35 minutes. Joel Watts’ dangerous low cross was cleared into the path of Peter Lambert on the edge of the area but the midfielder was unable to direct his shot on target.

Gorleston found themselves behind within five minutes of the restart. Captain Aaron Taylor conceded a penalty as he inadvertently handled on the line in a desperate attempt to block a shot from Will. The resultant spot-kick was converted emphatically into the roof of the net by Russell.

Stewart Larter’s side responded well to going behind and created two fantastic opportunities in the minutes after conceding. Connor Ingram’s goal bound shot was brilliantly blocked on the line and moments later Dan Camish had his excellent right-footed volley saved well by Rix from point-blank range.

The away side had a glorious opportunity to double their lead gifted to them by Gorleston’s young goalkeeper Holbrook. The 18-year-old stopper spilled the ball from a cross inside his six-yard box but his blushes were spared by the Royals’ poor finishing.

Play was temporarily put on hold 10 minutes from time after a collision left Haverson requiring treatment on the pitch for a gash above his eye. The game was later resumed, with the player leaving the field with a bandage wrapped around his head.

Gorleston threatened late on but were unable to find an equaliser.

Match sponsor Gary Skeggs awarded the Batemans man of the match award to Peter Lambert.

Gorleston: Holbrook, K Ingram, Taylor, Yusuff, Mackie, Watts (Carinhas 70), Pinheiro (Burrage 70), Lambert, Camish, Cantwell, C Ingram. Att: 146.