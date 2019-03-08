Search

Gorleston 2 Thetford Town 4: Big disappointment for Greens after three excellent away performances

PUBLISHED: 07:38 15 March 2019

Match sponsors for Gorleston's home match against Thetford Town Columbia Tonipolis Taverna awarded Connor Ingram the man of the match Picture: DAVID HARDY

Match sponsors for Gorleston's home match against Thetford Town Columbia Tonipolis Taverna awarded Connor Ingram the man of the match Picture: DAVID HARDY

Archant

After three excellent away performances there was disappointment for Greens fans on Saturday as the team returned to Emerald Park.

Stewart Larter made three changes from the last minute defeat at Histon. Angus Mackie was suspended so Brady Philpott got his first start at left back and, with Jackson Ramm having left for Wroxham, Dan Pinheiro slotted in at right back.

Out went Danny Camish and Aarron Taylor was dropped to the bench, with Connor Ingram and David Shade starting and Luke Goreham given the captain’s armband on his 296th appearance.

Gorleston began playing into a gale force wind and were 2-0 down after 10 minutes.

After eight minutes Valter Rocha drill a free-kick goalwards, wind assisted, Connor Milligan couldn’t hold it and Robbie Priddle tapped the ball into the net.

Two minutes later a cross from the left found Luke Bailey at the back post and he headed back across goal and in.

Gorleston finally got to grips with the conditions and on 19 minutes were back in the game. Connor Ingram was sent tumbling just inside the area and Ingram picked himself up and made no mistake with the penalty.

The Greens equalised 10 minutes later through a superb solo Ingram goal. From midway inside the Thetford half he evaded several challenges as he made his way into the penalty area before slotting the ball past the advancing keeper.

Milligan kept the scores level with a superb low save after Priddle had got through and Ingram had a great chance to complete his hat-trick two minutes before the break but blazed over.

There were high hopes at half-time that, with the wind at their backs, Gorleston might actually go on and beat Thetford for a change.

But early in the second period the visitors were back in front. Gorleston only half cleared, it fell to Priddle 20 yards out who wasn’t closed down and he arrowed the ball into the corner.

Mitch McKay’s free-kick in the 70th minute produced a flying save from keeper Paul Snowdon and with 15 minutes left Ross Gilfedder, who had only been on the pitch 14 minutes, was shown a straight red card for retaliation after initial contact from Sam Bond.

With 10 minutes left the Greens failed to clear a corner and the ball was bundled in by Harry Hutt.

The Greens never looked like getting back in the game and only another superb Milligan save kept the scoreline down.

Match sponsors Columbia Toniponis Taverna awarded the Batemans man of the match to Connor Ingram.

Gorleston: Milligan, Pinheiro (Allen 84), Philpott, Goreham (capt), Burrage, Shade, Barnes (McKay 61), Lambert, Ingram, Cantwell (Gilfedder 61), Watts

Ref: Oliver Morris-Sanders, Attendance: 110.

On Saturday Gorleston are back on the road with a trip to second-placed Woodbridge Town.

Just over three weeks ago Woodbridge won 4-0 at Emerald Park. Since then the Greens have put in three excellent away performances, winning twice. The Woodpeckers haven’t lost at home since mid-November although they have lost their last two games, both away against their title rivals.

Gorleston Reserves pulled off an excellent result last week, winning 2-1 away at league leaders Sprowston Athletic, thanks to goals from Keegan Middleton and Darren Patterson. Patterson has now scored five goals in four games since arriving at the club. The Reserves are now just four points behind Athletic with a game in hand.

On Saturday the Reserves are at home to Brandon Town (2.30pm).

Last week Gorleston U18 beat AFC Royals 7-0. On Wednesday they take on Waveney at Crown Meadow, Lowestoft (7.45pm).

Most Read

A47 carriageway re-opened after car crashed into Gorleston roundabout

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

New vision for former Pontins site as UK’s first ‘veterans village’

Aerial shot of the Pontins site in Hemsby which is being looked at as a base for a new rehabilitation centre for military veterans Photo: Simon Carter

A bit fishy? Historic riverside pub set for new life as something completely different

The White Swan pub in Great Yarmouth in 2015 Picture: James Bass

Teenager charged following stabbing in Bradwell

A 16-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Bunnewell Avenue, Bradwell. Picture: Jacob Massey

Firefighters tackled caravan blaze in Norfolk village

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a caravan park in Hemsby this afternoon (Tuesday, March 12). Picture: Fiona-Jane Barrett.

