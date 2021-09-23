Gorleston to go back on the road after beating Brantham Athletic
David Hardy
- Credit: David Hardy
Gorleston hit the road again for the third of six consecutive away games when they visit Mulbarton Wanderers on Saturday (3pm).
The two sides have already met in the league at Emerald Park a month ago with the Greens winning 2-0.
There is no match at Emerald Park this Saturday with Gorleston Reserves also on their travels, to Bungay, with a 2:30pm kick-off.
There has been a change in the Reserve team management with Wesley Solomon stepping down last week. Darren Cockrill will take interim charge, assisted by Ryan Gowing and Craig Lewis, whilst the club seek a replacement for the rest of the season. Anybody interested should contact Ricci Butler.
Gorleston Under-18s went out of the FA Youth Cup last week, losing 2-0 at Lowestoft.
You may also want to watch:
The women's team began their season with an excellent victory over Red Rose, winning 9-4.
Hannah Halfnight scored four goals, Rebecca Waters hit three and Megan Bartlett and Chloe Bailey scored one apiece. They play Shrublands Ladies on Southtown Common on Sunday (2pm).
Most Read
- 1 New twist in Star Hotel saga as it changes hands for just £1,000
- 2 See inside new homes taking shape at former Pontins holiday park
- 3 Man dies after 'medical incident' on Yarmouth seafront
- 4 New Sainsbury's plan revealed for Bradwell
- 5 Christmas markets 'spread out across the borough'
- 6 Iconic seaside venue becomes 'place to be' in Great Yarmouth
- 7 Bid for shop in end-of-terrace house refused
- 8 New Banksy-style mural adds to town's crop of street art
- 9 Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode
- 10 National newspaper names Great Yarmouth as a top autumn destination
For anyone wanting to watch a Gorleston team in action locally on Saturday, the A team are due to begin their season against Belton Reserves at Mill Lane, kick off 2pm.
*Gorleston got back on the winning trail with a 2-0 victory at Brantham Athletic, as they gained some sort of revenge for being knocked out of the FA Cup in August.
The Greens made four changes from the side that lost to Kirkley in midweek, with Ross Gilfedder and Christy Finch injured in that match and Mitch McKay and Joel Watts unavailable.
Luke Goreham, Peter Lambert, Harrison Bacon and Connor Deeks started, as new signing Panashe Mundawarara, who joined from Hadleigh, was on the bench.
And Gorleston settled quickly as Deeks saw his header from a corner cleared off the line in the opening minutes.
Zachary Elseidy almost got on the end of a long ball but Jake Jessup was quick off his line to stop the attack.
And Connor Ingram shot over in the 19th minute before Sam Knock picked him out with a pass and, this time, his low shot was saved.
Kyle Ingram saw two shots go wide and, three minutes before the break, another low Connor Ingram effort rebounded off the base of the post.
Brantham kept the ball better at the start of the second half and gained their first corner of the match on 54 minutes.
Mundawarara replaced the injured Steve Taylor and was immediately into the action, setting up a chance for Bacon then a surging run from Bacon set up a chance for Peter Lambert which was tipped over.
The breakthrough finally came in the 67th minute as Kyle Ingram won the ball in midfield and fed Connor Ingram who surged forward, slid the ball to Lambert on the right and he struck the ball low into the bottom corner of the net.
Ingram almost set up another in the 75th minute when his pass sent Deeks through but he was denied by Andrew Plummer who was quick off his line.
A minute later Brantham had their first shot on target as they began to press for the equaliser and it was from a home corner that Gorleston virtually sealed the points.
Mundawarara blocked the ball from a corner and burst forward, passing inside to Lambert who prodded the ball first time into the path of Connor Ingram who struck it across goal and into the far corner of the net.