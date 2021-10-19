Gorleston go seven points clear at top of table

Published: 3:05 PM October 19, 2021

Gorleston took their chances to make it seven without defeat and move seven points clear at the top of the table as they beat Newmarket 3-1 at the weekend.

Gorleston began well and took what is almost becoming a customary early lead.

Angus Mackie was played down the right wing and he hit a deep cross into the box which found Connor Ingram at the far post and he diverted the ball into the net.

Jake Jessup pushed away a low Scott Paterson effort before Connor Deeks picked out Ross Gilfedder who was up against the last man.

Gilfedder twisted and turned the defender before taking his shot as the keeper came out but Gilfedder got under the ball and it sailed over the bar.

Gilfedder then had a free header from a corner but couldn't direct it on target.

After fifteen minutes, a long throw into the Gorleston box caused confusion and gave James Chivers a free header which he planted against the crossbar.

Two minutes later, another long throw gave Lewis Whtehead a chance to hook in a shot straight at Jessup.

Connor Ingram tried his luck from distance which keeper Alex Archer shovelled around his post.

Once more, Gilfedder got in behind the defenders and rounded the goalkeeper which pushed him wide.

He pulled the ball back but a defender just beat Harrison Bacon to the ball.

There was still time before the break for James Hall to smack a shot against the upright.

Just after the hour mark there was a welcome sight for Greens fans as Christy Finch made his return after a hamstring injury had kept him sidelined for four weeks.

Almost immediately he linked up with Kyle Ingram who found Connor Ingram but he couldn't get his shot away.

Soon after, Finch's crossfield pass sent Bacon through on the right, in behind the defence and he calmly struck the ball past the advancing keeper to double Gorleston's lead.

Seven minutes later, Newmarket were back in the game. A free kick on the Jockeys right was played out to their left to Ben Landshoff who thumped a shot into the net off the underside of the bar.

Finch saw a low effort saved before the Greens made the game safe in the 90th minute.

Panashe Mundawarara teased the defenders before slotting a perfect pass between them into the path of Kyle Ingram, running from the edge of the area, and Ingram struck the ball back across the goalkeeper into the net.

The Greens travel to Hoddesdon Town for a FA Vase first round match on Saturday.