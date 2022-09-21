Gorleston FC knocked out of FA Trophy in penalty shootout

Gorleston FC have been knocked out of the FA Trophy following a penalty shootout.

Tuesday night's game saw the Greens lose 7-6 in a penalty shoot-out to Coggeshall Town after the regulation match ended 1-1.

Gorleston made a bright start, looking sharp and lively, and took the lead in the 19th minute.

A long ball forward was plucked out of the air well by Robbie Sweeney on the left of the box.

He pulled the ball back to Christy Finch on the edge of the box who steadied himself before firing right footed past the keeper into the net.

The Coggeshall equaliser came five minutes before the break.

From a Gorleston corner, Angus Mackie hit a 25 yard shot which appeared to be blocked by the arm of a defender just inside the box. However, the referee waved play on.

Coggeshall broke quickly leaving the Greens outnumbered at the back and outpaced by the lively Daniel Ogunleye who made no mistake slotting past Jake Jessup.

Gorleston should have gone into half time back in front when Finch's low cross was turned over the bar by Corby from inside the six yard box.

The Greens began the second half well with Jamie North looking the biggest threat, along with Ogunleye at the other end.

The Coggeshall striker blazed one high over the goal and then tried to lob Jessup from close in, which was easy for the big keeper.

At the other end, Finch scuffed an effort wide and Mitch McKay hit an effort into the midriff of the visiting keeper.

The Greens seemed to run out of steam as the half wore on and Coggeshall came closest to scoring a winner but none was forthcoming for either side so the match went straight to penalties.

The first five penalties saw some excellent spot kicks from both teams which gave neither keeper a chance. Then came sudden death and both sides missed.

Both teams scored their next kicks then Luke Goreham saw his saved and Coggeshall's Lewis Nial made no mistake to send his team through to the next round.

Gorleston are back in action on October 1 with a home game against Bury Town.